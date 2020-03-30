Sen. Marco Rubio is under fire for this tweet on Sunday where he called out “some in our media” who “can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China’:

Some in our media can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China Beyond being grotesque,its bad journalism We have NO IDEA how many cases China really has but without any doubt its significantly more than why they admit to — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 29, 2020

Here’s an example of the hate:

Who are you talking about, Senator Rubio? Who feels “glee & delight” when more people are sick? Who? https://t.co/aIVdYQhXaW — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 29, 2020

What Sen. Rubio is talking about, since it seems lost on all these journos, is that they keep reporting whatever BS China says as if it’s a fact. The idea that the virus has been contained in China or that the U.S., with about a fourth of China’s population, is just not believable:

It’s even worse. We KNOW China is lying. On 3/1, China had 80,026 reported cases. On 3/28, it had 81,439. Does anyone believe this highly contagious virus just stopped in China on 3/1, right as it became a pandemic worldwide? And American media (for $$) willingly repeat the lies. https://t.co/GovCf3G825 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 29, 2020

For example, why should we believe anything China says when their critics keep disappearing?

Just two weeks ago the head of Emergency at Wuhan Central hospital went public, saying authorities had stopped her and her colleagues from warning the world. She has now disappeared, her whereabouts unknown. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/3Jt2qbLKUb — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 29, 2020

Oh, and there are PLENTY of examples of journos snarking on the news that on the number of cases in the U.S. Julia Ioffe, for example:

Those attacking Marco Rubio and white knighting for journalists are doing an awful good job at pretending tweets like this don’t exist. https://t.co/abOVcgcI80 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 29, 2020

And Chris Hayes:

We are quite literally doing a worse job of containing the virus than any other country on earth. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 27, 2020

And Jim Acosta:

The US has just passed China, a country four times larger In population. https://t.co/l8qauNUuDo — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 26, 2020

And more!

Journos: “How dare Marco Rubio say that ‘some in the media’ celebrate reporting that the U.S. has the most coronavirus cases in the world!!” Some in the media: pic.twitter.com/0xg4TijCMw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 29, 2020

And this is why we’re calling it out:

There was no reason to jump on the “U.S. is number one in Coronavirus cases!” unless you’re so partisan it ruined your critical facilities. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 29, 2020

But, prove us wrong, journos. How about a nice big segment on this reporting out of Wuhan that the number of urns ordered for cremations equals over 40,000 deaths?

To prove Marco Rubio wrong, all the NY Times, Wash Post, NBC, CNN have to do is put this out on blast and write their own version of it for web or print. https://t.co/fDEg8z7mqL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2020

Link here to the report on Radio Free Asia:

#Wuhan residents estimate, based on calculations of cremations and urns now being returned to families, that between 42k-46k (!!) died in city + surrounding areas in the 2.5 months of lockdown. Far more than official figure of 2535 deaths. #COVID19 https://t.co/L1OsFv0VEf — Eileen Guo (@eileenguo) March 29, 2020

***