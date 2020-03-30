Sen. Marco Rubio is under fire for this tweet on Sunday where he called out “some in our media” who “can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China’:

Here’s an example of the hate:

What Sen. Rubio is talking about, since it seems lost on all these journos, is that they keep reporting whatever BS China says as if it’s a fact. The idea that the virus has been contained in China or that the U.S., with about a fourth of China’s population, is just not believable:

Trending

For example, why should we believe anything China says when their critics keep disappearing?

Oh, and there are PLENTY of examples of journos snarking on the news that on the number of cases in the U.S. Julia Ioffe, for example:

And Chris Hayes:

And Jim Acosta:

And more!

And this is why we’re calling it out:

But, prove us wrong, journos. How about a nice big segment on this reporting out of Wuhan that the number of urns ordered for cremations equals over 40,000 deaths?

Link here to the report on Radio Free Asia:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chinamarco rubio