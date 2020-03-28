Earlier this week former Bill Clinton spokesperson Joe Lockhart got fed up with Dr. Deborah Birx (or “Brix” as he insists on spelling it) for not sticking to the preferred narrative about the coronavirus, and he tweeted this:

Dr Birk has drunk the Kool Aid — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 26, 2020

“We need to listen to the doctors” has obviously taken a holiday. And if you need more proof Dems and the media are on the same page more often than not, the New York Times has, in a report about Dr. Birx, taken the Lockhart approach and is running with it:

An astute Trump adviser once described the president as "turning" people so they start to adopt his views, in a binary Trump sees as him vs media. Some fear Dr. Deborah Birx is the latest example. @noahweiland and me https://t.co/Y6QNWvxZVC — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 28, 2020

Are they saying “some fear” Trump has brainwashed Dr. Birx? Because that’s what it sounds like. The Dems will really appreciate this particular water carrying effort.

People like Dr. Birx. They trust her. People don't like the media. They don't trust them. Media cannot deal. https://t.co/6oszhUO0Nr — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 28, 2020

Yes, the media might also be triggered because their approval rating is well below that of Trump and his handling of this particular crisis.

Latest insane hot take Dr Birx is a lying Trumper — mallen (@mallen2010) March 28, 2020

You are garbage people. More butt-hurt from holdovers. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 28, 2020

I can't. This is so unhelpful and unproductive. Has she made mistakes? Has she said things I wouldn't? YES Does ANYONE who has met Birx really believe her main goal isn't to save as many lives as possible??? This is the usual partisan garbage I was talking about yesterday. https://t.co/Gn6s97nCPU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 28, 2020

She is saying Dr. Birx is a weak person. She’s the opposite. https://t.co/mXxkqc7Dux — Dan Curry (@dancurry) March 28, 2020

Not that reality and the truth matters anymore.

Actually, I give you and most of your colleagues credit for turning me to Trump. — Cranky "Stay off my lawn" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 28, 2020

The mainstream media has ZERO idea how much their constant shilling for the Left has backfired.