We just noticed that CNN’s Joe Lockhart keeps spelling Dr. Deborah Birx’s name incorrectly in his recent rantings at the infectious diseases expert.

By our count, he’s spelled it as “Dr. Brix” nine times but has yet to spell her name correctly even once:

Now, here are the 9 times he’s spelled her name as “Dr. Brix”:

1. “Deal with the devil”:

The only rational defense of Dr. Brix that I can think of is she's made a deal with the devil. Trump said as long as they all go out an kiss his ass he'll listen to them on the science. Even if that's the case, it's not working so well is it? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 27, 2020

2. “Stepford Doc”:

I, for one, am no longer interested in hearing from Dr. Brix. Her vouching for Trump's vast scientific abilities from his business background was the breaking point. Stepford Doc — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 27, 2020

3. Sharing the debunked letter from the Detroit hospital:

I wonder if Dr. Brix wants to revise and extend her remarks from yesterday. Exactly what she said wasn't happening and shouldn't happen is happening. Trust your Governor, not the WH https://t.co/nrGCiXjQv5 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 27, 2020

4. She’s just “guessing”:

Dr. Brix telling people who traveled from NYC to quarantine for 14 days shows how much they are guessing right now because there wasn't extensive testing. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 24, 2020

5. “Purely a PR plan”:

I love when Dr. Brix, with a straight face, says they are complying with the 15 day plan, the 15 day plan that was purely a PR plan. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 24, 2020

6. He at least wasn’t criticizing her here:

Trump feeling the need to add his expertise to Dr Brix and contradicts her by concluding that we need to open the govt soon no matter what the data says — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 23, 2020

7. “But she’s leaving the impression Trump might be right”:

Dr. Brix put in the position of having to use double talk to not defy the President. But she is leaving the impression that Trump may be right. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 23, 2020

8. Get that snark in:

Brix reassures all Americans except if you're over 50 with a pre-existing condition. Not good news given this Adminstrations view of pre-existing conditions — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 23, 2020

9. We have no idea what exactly he’s talking about here. But. . .

On the big lie about The WHO test, it's no surprise that @potus would tell it. What is shocking is Dr. Brix and all the other experts agreed. They had to know it wasn't true. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 17, 2020

. . .we assume he’s talking about the story where the U.S. rejected the WHO COVID-19 test which was found to be BS:

Hey CNN, what happened to #FactsMatter and #FactsFirst and all that? CNN Contradicts Its Own Fact Check About US Allegedly Rejecting WHO Coronavirus Test Kits "CNN did not respond to a request for comment"https://t.co/1NEH5JbZpw — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 18, 2020

Out of 9 tweets, in only 1 did he not attack Dr. Birx, so please spare us this new act of his that he’s all of a sudden given up on her.

***