With world leaders having solved all other problems, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau encouraged everybody to go all-in for Earth Hour Saturday night:

With a looming carbon tax increase in Canada combined with the coronavirus pandemic, Trudeau’s Earth Hour suggestion couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Overall it’s just a really bad time to go full environmentalist:

Right?

People self-quarantining at home really like being told to turn off whatever modern conveniences they have access to in order to satisfy one of the left’s favorite “holidays.” *Eye roll*

We see what you did there.

