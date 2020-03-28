With world leaders having solved all other problems, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau encouraged everybody to go all-in for Earth Hour Saturday night:

You’re already at home tonight, so why not unplug for #EarthHour at 8:30PM local time? Whatever you do tonight, #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 28, 2020

With a looming carbon tax increase in Canada combined with the coronavirus pandemic, Trudeau’s Earth Hour suggestion couldn’t have come at a worse time.

turning off the ventilators to save the planet — CFAO 20-20 (@cfao2020) March 28, 2020

unplugging my ventilator for #EarthHour, thank you Justin https://t.co/NaNFG1A4CP — anime graf mays ✈️🦀 (@grafby) March 28, 2020

Overall it’s just a really bad time to go full environmentalist:

Earth hour is the last thing on my mind during a pandemic. https://t.co/hUnrk6TYo4 — Charlene Desrochers (@char_lawyer) March 29, 2020

Right?

So you want a black out, eh? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2020

This BS is so not our concern at the moment. https://t.co/w1PNyqynY2 — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) March 29, 2020

Are you kidding? Why? In honour of the 50% carbon tax increase on April Fools Day? https://t.co/mhnP7N0NTQ — Nicole_in_AB (@nicole_in_AB) March 29, 2020

Holy shit dickwad. A pandemic in full swing. Our economy shut off. Our spending out of control and you're tweeting this pablum? Canada is so in trouble. https://t.co/zWX3QjT2OH — Refsareouttolunch (@diiblack) March 29, 2020

READ THE ROOM DUDE https://t.co/9ahaO0lzgn — Tyler Olsen (@ty_olsen) March 29, 2020

Can't let it go. Not bad enough yet,eh? https://t.co/ZeKPEGqDWt — Yvonne C, socially distant (@CountryGardener) March 28, 2020

I think Earth has given us all enough shit to deal with this month. https://t.co/R5iDL1usXK — Kevin Wiener (@kevin_wiener) March 29, 2020

oh yeah, because that's what we need during a pandemic https://t.co/D6zoYc9Y97 — Chaparral 2K (@Chaparral_2K) March 29, 2020

Yeah no I don't think so been in my house for over 2 weeks at least let me have my TV and lights!!! https://t.co/pkdFUTHVKj — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) March 29, 2020

People self-quarantining at home really like being told to turn off whatever modern conveniences they have access to in order to satisfy one of the left’s favorite “holidays.” *Eye roll*

You do like it when things go dark. — nortouQ (@nortouQ) March 28, 2020

We see what you did there.