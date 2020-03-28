This week CNN reported that the coronavirus outbreak is also impacting some journalists’ jobs:

CNN’s Brian Stelter did his part to help prove the importance of journalists when the public needs them most:

Obama's former photog @PeteSouza posted a Obama + Cuomo gram. Caption: "A former President with the current acting President" pic.twitter.com/B00czOIO1D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 27, 2020

First of all, a certain Democrat presidential candidate might not feel too good about that:

what's funny about this is that it totally ignores the actual Dem nominee https://t.co/Q42mI58n9y — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 27, 2020

Oh good …a new DNC selected savior🙄 https://t.co/Vr014II1sW — G.G.Gordon (@GGG_says) March 28, 2020

Maybe by the time the Dem convention rolls around the DNC will feel the same way. And they’ll obviously have the full backing of CNN and Obama’s former photographer.

Of course you thought an Instagram post was news worthy. https://t.co/E6Br00q6tX — james spivey (@jamesspivey) March 27, 2020

In case you were wondering, no, posts like this are not the way professional, credible journalists behave on social media. Largely because professional, credible news orgs would fire them. Fortunately for Brian, he works for CNN instead. https://t.co/r1Ogv8ISAb — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) March 27, 2020

Too many people who call themselves “journalists” are nothing more than activists.

Don't worry, the people who refuse to air the WH press briefings so they have more time to talk about mean girl tweets will still have a job when this is over. https://t.co/81ublLLOg6 — BT (@back_ttys) March 27, 2020

***

