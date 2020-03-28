This month, presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has been slamming President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak:

Yesterday, President Trump said he was invoking the Defense Production Act, then turned around and said he wasn't planning to use it. The President should exercise these powers now. We need more ventilators, protective equipment, and critical supplies. We need action, not words. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 19, 2020

"If the administration had reacted to the ventilator shortage in February, a private sector effort starting now might have made lifesaving equipment in mid- to late April. Now it is unlikely to be before June." Donald Trump's inaction will cost lives. https://t.co/83kiIngP6o — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 26, 2020

Since Biden’s in the mood to talk about the availability of ventilators, here’s a related story:

The US government was warned 10 times in a 13-year span about a lack of ventilators in the event of an outbreak https://t.co/ZDRxroFh4z — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2020

Does CNN realize they just helped kick Obama and Biden under the bus?

……and the majority of it was under Obama! https://t.co/jo9meoHXGE — Kristen Forrester (@bobiddyboo) March 28, 2020

I see most of those warnings came during Obama's administration. https://t.co/SqXysBVuCj — AaronFuller (@AaronFu93122873) March 28, 2020

Fact check: TRUE:

"In at least 10 govt reports from 2003 to 2015, federal officials predicted the U.S. would experience a critical lack of ventilators and other lifesaving medical supplies if it faced a viral outbreak." Obama-Biden admin was Jan 2009 thru Jan 2017. https://t.co/lVjhsSZck8 — RhondaKTaylor (@RoKeT_gal) March 28, 2020

Would any member of the U.S. media firefighters club care to ask the former VP about this? Probably not.

So that was Obama and Biden. — LibertyGirl NoVa (@LibertyGirlNoVa) March 28, 2020

So Trump did nothing for 13 years… Wow. https://t.co/qbDA2HtHOA — opeoluwa (@opeoluway2k) March 28, 2020

And you all will blame Trump for it as usual. https://t.co/Kq5JCHetZQ — Byolar (@Panthera38) March 28, 2020

Without a doubt.