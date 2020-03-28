This month, presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has been slamming President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak:

Since Biden’s in the mood to talk about the availability of ventilators, here’s a related story:

Does CNN realize they just helped kick Obama and Biden under the bus?

Fact check: TRUE:

Would any member of the U.S. media firefighters club care to ask the former VP about this? Probably not.

Without a doubt.

