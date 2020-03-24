As you’re well aware, a coronavirus stimulus package has been held up in Congress because Democrats have been trying to jam funding for so very many progressive pet “causes” into the bill (aka “PORK”). Rep. Jerrold Nadler asking for $4 BILLION in funding for New York City’s nonprofit museums is just the latest example.

But now the two sides have gotten closer, and Schumer summed it up this way:

Schumer says talks on coronavirus bill are now on the 2 yard line. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 24, 2020

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton accurately summed up Schumer’s comments this way:

Let me translate from Chuck-speak: “There’s no deal because Democrats are *still* putting a liberal wish list over American lives & jobs, but I want you to blame McConnell.” https://t.co/ZG5KTZIkTg — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 24, 2020

We have a winner!

Lincoln described how democrats used to place the blame on republicans: “a highwayman holds a pistol to my ear, and mutters through his teeth, ‘Stand and deliver [give me your money], or I shall kill you, and then you will be a murderer!’” https://t.co/kKBAje6iSi — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 25, 2020

I am resigned to train loads of $$$ being burned in this thing But you cannot

Under any circumstances

Give them their election stealing game plan No vote by mail

&

Absolutely no ballot harvesting DO NOT CAVE!!! https://t.co/v92ksS3MW5 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 25, 2020

How much of the “wish list” will liberals end up with? Stay tuned.