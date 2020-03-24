As Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, you have to read the bill to know what’s in it, and a lot of people decided to flip through her 1,400-page economic stimulus package to help “working families” to find out what was in it. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. was set to enjoy $35 million to help weather the coronavirus crisis, while $50 million was earmarked for the National Endowment for the Arts and $150 million for infrastructure repairs at the Smithsonian.

We understand that museums employ people, but those people would be covered under a recovery plan that puts money in every American’s pocket (under a certain income level). Rep. Jerry Nadler is concerned about keeping New York City’s nonprofit museums alive through the COVID-19 pandemic and asked for a tidy $4 billion.