As you know, Hillary Clinton has taken to Twitter on a daily basis in order to try and help bring the nation together during a time of crisis. Just kidding! She’s been slamming President Trump at every turn and calling him racist for using the term “Chinese virus.” As a matter of fact, Clinton has gone so far out on a limb that her rhetoric is indistinguishable from China state media:

Time to play “Who said it, Hillary Clinton or China state media?”

It's a distraction tactic. It's racist… pic.twitter.com/2R1nBMbfps — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 20, 2020

The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don't fall for it. Don't let your friends and family fall for it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

Take a bow, Madam Secretary!

Wow what a coincidence. https://t.co/CwVvYs5plm — durrhurr durr (@hambdmah) March 20, 2020

Right?

Hmmmmm Didn't see that coming. https://t.co/6ksz8KNCTV — Not Mary (@dustopian) March 20, 2020

Hillary Clinton & China have had a cozy relationship for a very long time. #Corruption https://t.co/z2oN5XXUFJ — Navy Brat (@USSNavyBrat) March 20, 2020

Stop hrc…just stop it now — Jonathan Jeremy Eager ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@eager_jonathan) March 20, 2020

Narrator: HRC had no intention whatsoever to stop it.