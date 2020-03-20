As you know, Hillary Clinton has taken to Twitter on a daily basis in order to try and help bring the nation together during a time of crisis. Just kidding! She’s been slamming President Trump at every turn and calling him racist for using the term “Chinese virus.” As a matter of fact, Clinton has gone so far out on a limb that her rhetoric is indistinguishable from China state media:

Time to play “Who said it, Hillary Clinton or China state media?”

Take a bow, Madam Secretary!

Right?

Narrator: HRC had no intention whatsoever to stop it.

