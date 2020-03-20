As we told you earlier, while President Trump was sharing some optimistic news about the fight against the coronavirus, NBC’s Peter Alexander interjected by asking Trump if his impulse is to put a positive spin on the situation and give Americans a false sense of hope. Alexander then followed up this way, and the president reacted unfavorably:

Reporter: "What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?" President Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter, that's what I say…The American people are looking for answers, and they're looking for hope. And you're doing sensationalism…" pic.twitter.com/TJXw43CkUO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2020

Brit Hume didn’t think Alexander asked a “legitimate question,” which caused others in the media to circle the wagons around the NBC reporter. As for Alexander, he explained himself this way:

NBC's Alexander: "I was trying to provide the president an opportunity to reassure the millions of Americans, members of my own family … and plenty of people sitting at home right now – this was his opportunity to do that, to provide a sort of positive or uplifting message." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2020

I offered both Pres Trump and VP Pence an opportunity to reassure Americans. Simple question: “What do you say to Americans who are scared?” Trump, to me: “I say, you’re a terrible reporter.” Pence, an hour later: “Don’t be afraid. Be vigilant.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 20, 2020

Full context is necessary here:

why did you leave out the first part of your comments?: — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) March 20, 2020

Well, maybe there’s a reason:

The question Alexander asked was goofy: “Is your impulse to put a positive spin on things maybe giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting your preparedness right now.” You expect the reply to be what, yes Peter, they should be terrified? It’s a dumb question. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2020

I wonder why @PeterAlexander left out THIS part of his question to @realDonaldTrump and how it was asking for a "positive" or "uplifting message:

"Is your impulse to put a positive spin on things maybe giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting your preparedness?" https://t.co/antZSPUyct — Mike (@CBerthelot227) March 20, 2020

Forgot this part at the beginning, Peter: “Is your impulse to put a positive spin on things maybe giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting your preparedness right now.” Why? https://t.co/U97rSO11Gp — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 20, 2020

That certainly does change things:

The media: "We were just trying to give him a chance to reassure the public." That same media in that press conference: "Why are you giving people false hope about possible treatments to the virus and why are you giving them false hope about the economy being able to come back?" https://t.co/bSjZFE3W1a — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 20, 2020

Webster’s Dictionary definition of Bullshit: https://t.co/SCGWUTwIOB — Judge Smails (@JudgeSmails43) March 20, 2020

No he wasn't! His facial expression and tone contradicts this tweet..you could see the contempt on his face while asking the question..the American ppl are not stupid!! https://t.co/63XJ8pRzUj — Southern Tennessee patriot 🇺🇸💖💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🌷 (@gwhill6) March 20, 2020

And everybody knows how this game is played in the DC media:

And then you'd attack him for encouraging false hope. https://t.co/HlZIPrXom0 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 20, 2020

Bingo.