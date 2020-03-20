Leave it to Brit Hume to offer up the perfect tweet to describe the Peter Alexander–President Trump dustup we just told you about.

“Legitimate question my a**. It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question wich hack WH reporters have been asking for decades”:

Hume also addressed the alleged “softball” nature of the question:

Again, he’s right. President Trump can’t win (and did they miss the part where he did say President Trump should have answered differently?):

And this. 100% this:

