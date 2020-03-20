Leave it to Brit Hume to offer up the perfect tweet to describe the Peter Alexander–President Trump dustup we just told you about.

“Legitimate question my a**. It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question wich hack WH reporters have been asking for decades”:

Legitimate question my a**. It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question which hack WH reporters have been asking for decades. But instead of going off on the reporter, Trump should have said the whole briefing in all its particulars was a message to people who are scared. https://t.co/Qg0lYC1fxk — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2020

Hume also addressed the alleged “softball” nature of the question:

I thought it was a softball that would have given Trump the opportunity to say something reassuring to the nation. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 20, 2020

Again, he’s right. President Trump can’t win (and did they miss the part where he did say President Trump should have answered differently?):

And if he had said somethng reassuring, people like that reporter would demand to know why he was downplaying the epidemic again. It would not matter what he said. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2020

And this. 100% this:

Oh for Pete’s sake. It came after a briefing that had lasted for some time outlining what is known about the virus, its spread in the US and what new steps the government is taking to address it. The whole purpose of the briefing is to address fears about the virus. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2020

***