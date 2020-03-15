At Sunday night’s Democrat debate, Joe Biden was apparently trying to out-Bernie his opponent for the nomination by making a promise:
Joe Biden on what he wants on energy policy: “no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends”
Biden is just as extreme as AOCpic.twitter.com/OEfmm61kPl
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2020
Oh really, Joe?
Let's just say you'll never hear Joe Biden say, "Drill, baby, drill!" pic.twitter.com/DyLrO9nrsg
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2020
Joe Biden: “no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/STbBrh8DLg
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 16, 2020
Joe Biden lays out his plan to completely decimate the fossil fuel industry and render hundreds of thousands of people jobless: “no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends”
pic.twitter.com/kuJciVmQgx
— Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) March 16, 2020
That kind of approach worked out so well for Hillary Clinton!
This is not just
"no fracking".
Biden wants US completely dependant on foreign oil https://t.co/vxJ3RgtBJP
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 16, 2020
What?! Yeah, let's just be completely dependent on foreign oil. Yeah. 😳☹️
— BuckeyeGal (@BuckeyeGalOH) March 16, 2020
You absolutely cannot win this election with that stance. FULL STOP!
— Hawkfire (@AHawkfire) March 16, 2020
Medical supplies are made from oil derivatives.
Plastics that hold one-time use medical supplies and deliver vaccines are made from oil derivatives.
You can't replace them with solar or wind.
— politicaljunkie (@politicaljunkd1) March 16, 2020
Did anyone explain to him 90% of our economy still runs on oil
— Phil Paule (@philpaule) March 16, 2020
Oh, but Joe has a plan! *Eye roll*
First: Thank you to all the Patriots with the stomach to watch this and share.
And last: THIS IS GLORIOUS! #Landslide2020 https://t.co/6AHfoTGgbN
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 16, 2020
So just like Obama, he wants us to buy our oil from our enemies? Dems are just plain stupid. https://t.co/IAc1D1EQmH
— Gay Conservative (@GayConservativ3) March 16, 2020
How does the private jet get up up and away? https://t.co/VCpKOOXDUu
— Silver Steele (@SteeleSilver) March 16, 2020
how is this proposal in any way tethered to reality? https://t.co/Fydaq80FOU
— Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) March 16, 2020
It isn’t, but Biden’s just trying to woo some Sanders voters for the general election.
Er…just imagine this in a Trump debate.
Trump: "So, you would prefer to depend on more Saudi oil?"
Biden: "Er…ah…that's malarkey!" https://t.co/mTHF7SbhD0
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 16, 2020
How to end energy independence and lose votes in 16 seconds: https://t.co/SNFbECDbR1
— Jim Eatock (@JimEatock) March 16, 2020
The concept of ending the use of fossil fuels is economic suicide. https://t.co/P8ycrXwWUV
— dog faced pony soldier Ivanhoe (@JIvanhoe3) March 16, 2020
Economic suicide, especially in the wake of what the country’s going to be coming out of after the coronavirus shutdowns, closings, etc.
***
Related:
WATCH: Biden touches his face seconds before saying he doesn’t touch his face to stay safe from COVID-19
‘Not a good start’: Joe Biden calls it the N1H1 flu, Bernie confuses coronavirus and Ebola