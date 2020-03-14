As we told you yesterday, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was in the news. The Miami Herald explains why:

Andrew Gillum, who in 2018 came within 34,000 votes of becoming Florida’s governor, was discovered by police at a South Beach hotel early Friday morning in a room with bags of possible crystal meth and in the company of a man who appeared to have overdosed on drugs, according to a Miami Beach police report. Police say they were called to the Mondrian South Beach early Friday morning and found paramedics treating Travis Dyson, a 30-year-old Miami man, for an apparent heart attack. They say two other men were in the room: Aldo Mejias and Gillum. Police say Gillum, who was not arrested, was too intoxicated to answer questions. An offense incident report says that officers found three clear plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth on the bed and floor.

And now here’s Cenk Uygur’s take on the situation:

The @AndrewGillum headlines are very misleading. He was not in a seedy motel by himself. He was at high-end hotel with friends for a wedding. They were all intoxicated, as everyone in weddings are. Even if there was meth, it was on the floor. There were at least 3 people in room. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 13, 2020

Is that so?

C'mon Man Meth

Male escort

Too messed up to even talk to cops The math on that is not complex https://t.co/Iq80R4IScA — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 13, 2020

Totally normal. Every wedding I’ve ever been to, I’ve wound up puking in the toilet while someone else had a heart attack from meth. @AndrewGillum knows how to party! — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 14, 2020

Hey, who hasn’t been there? *Eye roll*

"That's not mine, officer! What, you think I keep it on the FLOOR?" — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 14, 2020

Nice spin Cenk but that’s not at all what happened. Gillum was with a male escort and a 3rd man found them under the influence "of unknown substances" with the male escort overdosed so he called the police. The male escort was interviewed and said he knew nothing about a wedding. https://t.co/TyFtQuJCKw — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 14, 2020

The guy who he was with knew nothing about a wedding. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) March 14, 2020

Great hill to die on. — S Kutz (@sjkz) March 14, 2020

lol, nice try. A wasted Gillum was alone in a room with a overdosed male escort and three bags of meth. That's when a 3rd guy showed up, called paramedics and started trying to resuscitate the overdosed guy. Other than that, you are correct. https://t.co/7Vw52Z1t0Y — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 14, 2020

Least believable spin of the week? Just possibly!

Is Cenk stupid or does he think his readers are stupid? This is not a very important story, but if he says this about this, consider how reliable he is about important matters. https://t.co/aJnMoDOUDO — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 14, 2020

Yes, everybody should certainly consider that.

***

