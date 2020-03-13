As Twitchy told you, failed Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has claimed that he was just drunk but not on meth when he was found naked and inebriated in a Miami hotel room.
6. Gillum says he was drunk, not on meth: "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines." pic.twitter.com/eGJcbvrq8C
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 13, 2020
Well, it seems something about Gillum’s explanation doesn’t quite add up:
Gillum statement: "I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines."
— David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) March 13, 2020
About that:
Just spoke with Travis Dyson, a friend of @AndrewGillum who was in the hotel room last night. He says Gillum did not mention anything about a wedding. https://t.co/G966MmSTXc
— Jessica Lipscomb (@jessicalipscomb) March 13, 2020
Updated story with @jerryiannelli here: https://t.co/zeJ5a4itMP pic.twitter.com/Nf64ad3GO2
— Jessica Lipscomb (@jessicalipscomb) March 13, 2020
Just because Gillum didn’t mention a wedding doesn’t mean he wasn’t celebrating a wedding. Maybe he was just too drunk to remember why he was there!
That said, it sounds like Gillum might have some more ‘splaining to do.
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 13, 2020
UH OH. https://t.co/qGrm9AWit8
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 13, 2020
The plot thickens…
— Tallahassee Design on Blast (@tallyonblast) March 13, 2020