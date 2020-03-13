As Twitchy told you, failed Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has claimed that he was just drunk but not on meth when he was found naked and inebriated in a Miami hotel room.

Well, it seems something about Gillum’s explanation doesn’t quite add up:

About that:

Just because Gillum didn’t mention a wedding doesn’t mean he wasn’t celebrating a wedding. Maybe he was just too drunk to remember why he was there!

That said, it sounds like Gillum might have some more ‘splaining to do.

