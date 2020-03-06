As we told you a few days ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Republicans supporting making coronavirus testing and treatment available to everyone who needs it were basically supporting the idea of socialized medicine. Meanwhile, AOC’s fellow squadmember, Rep. Ilhan Omar, is also using the spread of the virus to push a pet progressive cause:

It’s easy to mock Medicare for All until there’s a pandemic — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 6, 2020

Gee, it’s a good thing nobody’s politicizing the virus! *Eye roll*

It’s really weird to watch the same people who claim the government’s response to Coronavirus has been incompetent also insist that the pandemic is evidence we should put that same government in charge of every aspect of our healthcare system. https://t.co/jtDAYxyygY — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 6, 2020

The mixed message is glaring, yet the Minnesota Democrat appears to be completely oblivious to it:

China has universal healthcare. Maybe we can take inspiration from how they're dealing with it. pic.twitter.com/N0augQGW6D — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 6, 2020

China has soup to nuts government-run healthcare. How'd that work out? https://t.co/gVskbTDgc1 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2020

China has Medicare for All — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) March 6, 2020

China has socialized medicine. https://t.co/AafQ7jmpRe — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 6, 2020

This pandemic started in a Communist country. More Communism isn't the solution, genius. https://t.co/9zkSOr0lgI — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 6, 2020

Those on the Left like Rep. Omar don’t seem to be understanding those points.

The pandemic is showing just how much socialized healthcare is failing. https://t.co/DsksccvDF3 — Freckled Liberty 🇺🇸 (@FreckledLiberty) March 6, 2020

Considering China has universal healthcare and they have over 80k people infected and over 3200 deaths from the corona virus, suggests govt run Healthcare is a disastrous failure on every level compared to America’s healthcare system(which does need some fixes). — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) March 6, 2020

Its easy to promote political slogans when you aren't required to know anything about them to be cheered on by your equally ignorant base. 🙄☕ https://t.co/dEEaeB9OZx — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 6, 2020

Anyone who thinks Medicare for All would be at all effective is either a fool or a Socialist. But, I repeat myself. https://t.co/A3CUC47bzG — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) March 6, 2020

It's easy to mock capitalism until you live under socialism https://t.co/AcMQEudy6f — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) March 6, 2020

Government administrators would be immune from the pandemic. It. Is.The. Law. The system would be prohibited from being overwhelmed too. And the healthy bureaucrats would ration care like the NHS plans in the UK. Call it Medicare for Almost* *Fist bump Gramma goodbye, Timmy — GregEsq (@GregEsq) March 6, 2020

So in conclusion:

It’s easy to mock politicians, especially during pandemics https://t.co/FAKrbaK3No — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2020

They shouldn’t make it so easy.