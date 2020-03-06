As we told you a few days ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Republicans supporting making coronavirus testing and treatment available to everyone who needs it were basically supporting the idea of socialized medicine. Meanwhile, AOC’s fellow squadmember, Rep. Ilhan Omar, is also using the spread of the virus to push a pet progressive cause:

Gee, it’s a good thing nobody’s politicizing the virus! *Eye roll*

The mixed message is glaring, yet the Minnesota Democrat appears to be completely oblivious to it:

Trending

Those on the Left like Rep. Omar don’t seem to be understanding those points.

So in conclusion:

They shouldn’t make it so easy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusmedicare for allRep. Ilhan Omar