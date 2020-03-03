As Twitchy reported, the Washington Post has already run an opinion piece on how the coronavirus makes the case for Medicare for All, and the Post is not alone in that thinking.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s glad to see Republicans coming around to socialized medicine with the threat of the coronavirus spreading in the United States. Actually, it’s one Republican — Rep. Ted Yoho — and his endorsement of socilized medicine was advocating for free coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured.

Truly stunning to hear some Republicans advocate for free Coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), one of the most anti-ACA members: “You can look at it as socialized medicine, but in the face of an outbreak, a pandemic, what’s your options?” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 3, 2020

It’s great to see Republicans understand this crisis & advocate for socialized medicine. No one should be charged for getting tested for Coronavirus, & no one should be charged for getting treated. This applies to pandemics and it should apply to any condition or care you need. https://t.co/bpwvIj5sL0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2020

“This applies to pandemics and it should apply to any condition or care you need,” she concludes.

Less government, not more — KnowYourGreen (@KnowYourGreen1) March 3, 2020

Getting tested for a virus is far from socialized medicine — Darth Orah (@Floortile_99) March 3, 2020

Not the same thing at all. — Joe (@jmice365) March 3, 2020

Apples and oranges girl, apples and oranges. — KRenner (@KRenner2) March 3, 2020

That's quite a leap of lógic you're making there… — Pàjaro_Loco 🇺🇸🇨🇴 (@dslitwin) March 3, 2020

This is not socialized medicine. This is about preventing the Coronavirus from spreading. Big difference. Very similar to when FEMA helps in natural disasters. — Andrew Justice (@Drewmj8471) March 3, 2020

this is not socialized medicine. but good try — Ocitman (@Ocitman) March 3, 2020

It’s because we have allocated funds for crisis. Not because we wave a wand and don’t have to pay, you nimrod. — Bartholemue J Winter (@BartholemueW) March 3, 2020

Imagine believing this is an argument — Mike 🐻 (@AppalachiaBear) March 3, 2020

Just say “should” and it becomes free man! — JimsMarginCallandTeslaqsDad (@CallJims) March 3, 2020

🤔 “Any care you’re need”. That’s a wide open door — TOM LEFLER (@TMLEFLER) March 3, 2020

Testing for a potential pandemic? Yeah, free abortions and gender changes, no. True faith has a morality. I'm praying you can find it… — Mellojeff (@mellojeff) March 3, 2020

There’s a difference between non preventable situations that could effect us all, and paying for your everyday health choices. — Anders (@whitegu93387971) March 3, 2020

It's perfectly normal emergency response but as a person who has to deal with government healthcare it sucks and I wouldn't curse my worst enemy with it. You get the VA medicare and medicaid fixed and maybe we can talk. — Brishan Swords (@BrishanGames) March 3, 2020

I've been under socialized medicine. You don't get to choose your doctor, you're appointed a doctor within the boundaries of where you live. Only way you can change your doctor is to move. Good luck seeing a specialist, and if you are referred, you have to wait at least 6 months — Crisula Jovanović (@Crisula2) March 3, 2020

Great to see Democrats like you who have vilified the pharmaceutical companies turn to them now and ask them to save the world. — View from the Middle (@ASimpleManView) March 3, 2020

Here it is socialist AOC using a pandemic to push political points — Pedro Carvalho (@Dphunks) March 3, 2020

it's good that a least one of the parties and the media that supports it isn't politicizing the virus. — Paul Z. (@zoll_p) March 3, 2020

Yeeeeah….socialized healthcare will work out perfectly 😆😆😆😆 — pj (@pj14504880) March 3, 2020

We should just make EVERYTHING FREE!! My top 10 necessities that should be free: Steaks

Bacon

Vacation homes

Scotch

Pickup trucks

Motorcycles

Guns

Ammunition

Power tools

Vegas Hookers — Snoop Bailey (@vol80) March 3, 2020

On the last one, I once posted that I'll start thinking about Bernie when he promises free vouchers for govt run community bordellos.

I'm in on the others. — DeMario (@DJDeMario1) March 3, 2020

If only this wasn’t such a condescending way to frame the issue – as if conservatives aren’t aware of when the gov’t should step in. But it will be interesting to see how the extreme left handles the fact that republicans aren’t the monsters they are imagined to be. — Thamus 🏳️‍🌈🎹☘️ (@_Thamus_) March 3, 2020

Does AOC even see the leap there from government-paid coronavirus testing to socialized medicine? It’s a rather large one.

