As Twitchy reported, the Washington Post has already run an opinion piece on how the coronavirus makes the case for Medicare for All, and the Post is not alone in that thinking.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s glad to see Republicans coming around to socialized medicine with the threat of the coronavirus spreading in the United States. Actually, it’s one Republican — Rep. Ted Yoho — and his endorsement of socilized medicine was advocating for free coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured.
Truly stunning to hear some Republicans advocate for free Coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured.
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), one of the most anti-ACA members:
“You can look at it as socialized medicine, but in the face of an outbreak, a pandemic, what’s your options?”
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 3, 2020
“Totally stunning.”
It’s great to see Republicans understand this crisis & advocate for socialized medicine.
No one should be charged for getting tested for Coronavirus, & no one should be charged for getting treated.
This applies to pandemics and it should apply to any condition or care you need. https://t.co/bpwvIj5sL0
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2020
“This applies to pandemics and it should apply to any condition or care you need,” she concludes.
— KnowYourGreen (@KnowYourGreen1) March 3, 2020
Less government, not more
— KnowYourGreen (@KnowYourGreen1) March 3, 2020
Getting tested for a virus is far from socialized medicine
— Darth Orah (@Floortile_99) March 3, 2020
Not the same thing at all.
— Joe (@jmice365) March 3, 2020
Apples and oranges girl, apples and oranges.
— KRenner (@KRenner2) March 3, 2020
That's quite a leap of lógic you're making there…
— Pàjaro_Loco 🇺🇸🇨🇴 (@dslitwin) March 3, 2020
This is not socialized medicine. This is about preventing the Coronavirus from spreading. Big difference. Very similar to when FEMA helps in natural disasters.
— Andrew Justice (@Drewmj8471) March 3, 2020
this is not socialized medicine. but good try
— Ocitman (@Ocitman) March 3, 2020
It’s because we have allocated funds for crisis.
Not because we wave a wand and don’t have to pay, you nimrod.
— Bartholemue J Winter (@BartholemueW) March 3, 2020
— Gmawc (@Isaiah28391701) March 3, 2020
Imagine believing this is an argument
— Mike 🐻 (@AppalachiaBear) March 3, 2020
Just say “should” and it becomes free man!
— JimsMarginCallandTeslaqsDad (@CallJims) March 3, 2020
🤔 “Any care you’re need”. That’s a wide open door
— TOM LEFLER (@TMLEFLER) March 3, 2020
Testing for a potential pandemic? Yeah, free abortions and gender changes, no.
True faith has a morality. I'm praying you can find it…
— Mellojeff (@mellojeff) March 3, 2020
There’s a difference between non preventable situations that could effect us all, and paying for your everyday health choices.
— Anders (@whitegu93387971) March 3, 2020
It's perfectly normal emergency response but as a person who has to deal with government healthcare it sucks and I wouldn't curse my worst enemy with it. You get the VA medicare and medicaid fixed and maybe we can talk.
— Brishan Swords (@BrishanGames) March 3, 2020
I've been under socialized medicine. You don't get to choose your doctor, you're appointed a doctor within the boundaries of where you live. Only way you can change your doctor is to move. Good luck seeing a specialist, and if you are referred, you have to wait at least 6 months
— Crisula Jovanović (@Crisula2) March 3, 2020
Great to see Democrats like you who have vilified the pharmaceutical companies turn to them now and ask them to save the world.
— View from the Middle (@ASimpleManView) March 3, 2020
Here it is socialist AOC using a pandemic to push political points
— Pedro Carvalho (@Dphunks) March 3, 2020
it's good that a least one of the parties and the media that supports it isn't politicizing the virus.
— Paul Z. (@zoll_p) March 3, 2020
Yeeeeah….socialized healthcare will work out perfectly 😆😆😆😆
— pj (@pj14504880) March 3, 2020
We should just make EVERYTHING FREE!!
My top 10 necessities that should be free:
Steaks
Bacon
Vacation homes
Scotch
Pickup trucks
Motorcycles
Guns
Ammunition
Power tools
Vegas Hookers
— Snoop Bailey (@vol80) March 3, 2020
On the last one, I once posted that I'll start thinking about Bernie when he promises free vouchers for govt run community bordellos.
I'm in on the others.
— DeMario (@DJDeMario1) March 3, 2020
If only this wasn’t such a condescending way to frame the issue – as if conservatives aren’t aware of when the gov’t should step in. But it will be interesting to see how the extreme left handles the fact that republicans aren’t the monsters they are imagined to be.
— Thamus 🏳️🌈🎹☘️ (@_Thamus_) March 3, 2020
Does AOC even see the leap there from government-paid coronavirus testing to socialized medicine? It’s a rather large one.
