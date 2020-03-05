This morning Sen. Chuck Schumer said that he shouldn’t have used threatening language about two SCOTUS justices yesterday during a pro-abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court. Schumer’s comments were even criticized by some on the Left. Laurence Tribe called Schumer’s rant “beneath him and his office” (please — nothing is beneath Chuck Schumer). The Senate Minority Leader also accused the Republicans of “manufacturing outrage” over his comments in remarks this morning:

Schumer: "I should not have used the words I used yesterday….I'm from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 5, 2020

Schumer: "I shouldn't have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing, and Leader McConnell knows that. And Republicans who were busy manufacturing outrage over these comments know that, too." — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) March 5, 2020

One thing Schumer can take to the bank is that he’s got the media to help with spin. Below are three examples. Let’s start with the Washington Post:

There was some suspense over whether WaPo would go with “pounce” or “seize on” for its headline on Schumer’s menacing language toward Justices. It went with “seize on.” pic.twitter.com/eP29VyfCF1 — Walter Olson (@walterolson) March 5, 2020

“Seizes”! Who didn’t see that one coming?

Chuck can also count on Politico to have his back:

Politico gets the prize, however:https://t.co/Q7RBETMOLO — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 5, 2020

MITCH MCCONNELL is set to pour gasoline on a CHUCK SCHUMER/Supreme Court controversy by addressing it on the Senate floor during his opening remarks this morning. The latest in Playbook: https://t.co/IG707OFBl4 — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookplus) March 5, 2020

CNN’s spin also won’t surprise you:

“That’s not to say it wasn’t a big story, but…” — Could they be more predictable?

Dear Media, When we call you guys a clown-show, this is what we're talking about, you self-unaware tools. https://t.co/EKsSODCYGO — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 5, 2020

Not even 8am and McConnell is up and pouncing already. https://t.co/6nMuYEEXX3 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2020

Did Chuck Schumer dictate this tweet? Get it together, Politico. https://t.co/GXvpKK0FIS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 5, 2020

Ah, so the culprit is actually McConnell after all. https://t.co/AQVFDZ04e3 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 5, 2020

Time to use some new verbs guys, it's getting old https://t.co/cT0XXkL8ZP — William Li (IT Bear) 🐻 (@LQYBill) March 5, 2020

The next step awaits:

In a few days if they haven't been able to kill the story, the headline will be "Republican's Over-Reach On…" — Tom (@BoreGuru) March 5, 2020

And you know it’ll happen.