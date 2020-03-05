This morning Sen. Chuck Schumer said that he shouldn’t have used threatening language about two SCOTUS justices yesterday during a pro-abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court. Schumer’s comments were even criticized by some on the Left. Laurence Tribe called Schumer’s rant “beneath him and his office” (please — nothing is beneath Chuck Schumer). The Senate Minority Leader also accused the Republicans of “manufacturing outrage” over his comments in remarks this morning:

One thing Schumer can take to the bank is that he’s got the media to help with spin. Below are three examples. Let’s start with the Washington Post:

“Seizes”! Who didn’t see that one coming?

Chuck can also count on Politico to have his back:

CNN’s spin also won’t surprise you:

“That’s not to say it wasn’t a big story, but…” — Could they be more predictable?

The next step awaits:

And you know it’ll happen.

