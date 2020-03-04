If you missed it, Sen. Chuck Schumer had some harsh comments about a couple of SCOTUS justices at a pro-abortion protest outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday:

‘Is that … a threat?’ Chuck Schumer warns SCOTUS Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch that they ‘will pay the price’ https://t.co/TGdoxUaWi1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 4, 2020

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

How shameless were Schumer’s comments? Even law professor Laurence Tribe, who helped craft the House Dems’ impeachment strategy against President Trump, slammed Schumer:

These remarks by @SenSchumer were inexcusable. Chief Justice Roberts was right to call him on his comments. I hope the Senator, whom I’ve long admired and consider a friend, apologizes and takes back his implicit threat. It’s beneath him and his office. https://t.co/xbNnUeznRR — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 4, 2020

Wow, Schumer has actually crossed a line:

Schumer’s threats against Gorsuch and Kavanaugh not even playing well among lefty legal scholars. https://t.co/K7zVUpjdwd — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 5, 2020

Another Chuck Schumer fail!

Even the left sees Schumer’s threat for what it was. https://t.co/FKT6m6ZjVZ — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 5, 2020

It’s definitely not beneath him. https://t.co/OvxyI4717x — Michael Costello (@Kozmocostello) March 5, 2020

Yes, there seems to be little that’s beneath Chuck Schumer.

He’s already doubled down — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) March 5, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

Not a fan of Tribe’s but even a broken clock is right twice a day. https://t.co/M6MbQW86pw — Neil Axelrod (@NeilAxelrod) March 5, 2020

Wow. When a sitting Senator crosses a line so broad and bold, even the nutty professor can see it… https://t.co/ZId8zH7nkC — James Wilkinson (@ACTav_James) March 5, 2020

Amazing, isn’t it?