Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race for the Democrat presidential nomination has brought with it Dems like Nancy Pelosi talking about misogyny and sexism without realizing exactly what it is they’re admitting.

Dana Loesch is helping Democrats put the pieces together, not that they’ll want to:

The Dems seem to be forgetting that there still is a female option:

And yet they’re not! Weird, right?

Imagine how many more elections Democrats might win if so many of them ever decided to come to grips with reality.

Tags: dana loeschElizabeth Warrensexism