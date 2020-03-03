As Twitchy told you Tuesday evening, Michael Bloomberg, the top spending Democrat candidate by far, notched his first victory by taking the American Samoa caucus.

The former NYC mayor and noted firearm and climate change super-hypocrite was apparently encouraged by that win enough (and by gaining a few delegates elsewhere) to make a bold statement about November:

Votes from where it counts in a general election?

It’s almost a certainty that Bloomberg will end up smashing the record for amount of money spent by a politican per primary delegate gained.

Bloomberg sure hopes so!

