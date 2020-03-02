President Trump and Joe Biden are both holding rallies Monday night, and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is holding a town hall on Fox News. This might have turned a number of Fox News regulars to tune out, but if you’re one of them, you’ll want to watch this moment as a citizen calls out Bloomberg for having armed security who likely carry the same types of firearms that Bloomberg would ban if he had the chance.

Bloomberg did explain, though, that 1) he pays for the armed security himself and 2) he’s rich and famous and gets lots of threats, unlike you and your family.

Michael Bloomberg is ENDED by a citizen on gun control: "You have an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines you seek to ban the common citizen from owning. Does your life matter more than mine or my family's?" pic.twitter.com/LawKcwJEwl — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 3, 2020

And Bloomberg’s initial response infers yes, his life is more important, as a wealthy man and presidential candidate. — Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) March 3, 2020

Bloomberg's response, in short: YES. — klarson (@kglarson) March 3, 2020

you want to grab my guns while your own security guys carry them, why should you have more rights than I do

YEAH UM HELLO I'M RICH AS HELL https://t.co/ZzOgHMl3lj — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 3, 2020

Bloomberg answer, but I’m wealthy. — Dave Dirty Mongolian Coal (@Aetnerd) March 3, 2020

He never directly answered the question in this clip and essentially told the guy “Yes, my life is more important because I’m rich and famous. I get death threats all the time.” 😐 because the poors never get death threats right? — William Dunn (@thebillyfive) March 3, 2020

Bloomberg's response how only rich people get threats is complete BS. If you live in a poor neighborhood, and you're one of the few good families who report crime guess what happens to you? You get threats. All the time. Marxist Elitist like Bloomberg are disgusting. — RedLatinos (@RedLatinosUSA) March 3, 2020

Bloombergs response: "yes" — SpurLock (@Duke_Spurlok) March 3, 2020

In fewer words, yes he is saying he is more important than you. — Regular Joe (@RegularJoe25) March 3, 2020

That is NOT what he wants to do on guns. If that was his only agenda, no one would care. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 3, 2020

Exactly … just check out the websites of Everytown for Gun Safety or Moms Demand Action.

Bloomberg is the best argument I’ve ever seen for wealth confiscation. — Thomas Skull 💀 (@thomstern) March 3, 2020

