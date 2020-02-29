Reporters such as NBC News’ Dylan Byers and CNN’s Oliver Darcy have accused Fox News personalities of attempting to politicize the coronavirus. However, if they want to see actual examples of politicizing the coronavirus, all those reporters would have to do is watch their own networks and read the New York Times:

At least two New York Times columnists, Collins and Krugman, now referring to coronavirus as 'Trumpvirus.' pic.twitter.com/Vpox4az0fs — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 29, 2020

And those two writers no doubt consider themselves proud members of the Party of Science!

These people have been swallowed whole by their hatred of Trump. It’s so unproductive and useless. — Jenny Jupite (@jennyjupite) February 29, 2020

It’s TDS, plain and simple — Cory C ن (@Cory_Chiarelli) February 29, 2020

And it’s gone viral.

Just when you think the beclowning can't possibly get worse, the clowncar kicks into a higher gear. The Joker wasn't a how-to guide for journalists, guys. https://t.co/hW5ZdUYXGB — Mayakovsky’s Ghost (@Loneprotester) February 29, 2020

It's so sad and pathetic. Trump is their everything. https://t.co/c7UMKMCIkV — ♱ BiasBreakdown (@biasbreakdown) February 29, 2020

Between that and writers suggesting that the coronavirus makes the case for Medicare for All, we’ve seen just about all the politicization we can handle.