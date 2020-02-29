Reporters such as NBC News’ Dylan Byers and CNN’s Oliver Darcy have accused Fox News personalities of attempting to politicize the coronavirus. However, if they want to see actual examples of politicizing the coronavirus, all those reporters would have to do is watch their own networks and read the New York Times:

And those two writers no doubt consider themselves proud members of the Party of Science!

And it’s gone viral.

Between that and writers suggesting that the coronavirus makes the case for Medicare for All, we’ve seen just about all the politicization we can handle.

