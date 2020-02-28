Apparently CNN has a starring role on the Fox News homepage today:

We're in the middle of a global health crisis and Fox News' website rn is leading with complaining about CNN pic.twitter.com/ohi44c5eO3 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 28, 2020

CNN hall monitor Oliver Darcy, for one, can’t believe Fox would stoop to such a level:

This is the same news operation that anchors like @BretBaier and Chris Wallace are the face of. https://t.co/mSZZbucKwz — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 28, 2020

Hello, Oliver Darcy. Have you met Oliver Darcy?

The guy whose job is to complain about Fox News is upset that Fox News is complaining about his network. https://t.co/TCcBdGqvmq — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 28, 2020

Funny considering how much you complain about Fox news — Doug (@pursueliberty66) February 28, 2020

You complain about Fox 24/7 and now are complaining about them complaining about CNN. You are a special breed there Darcy — Me (@marathonman2019) February 28, 2020

We’re in the middle of a global health crisis and Oliver won’t stop tweeting about Fox News!!!! — NDfan1988 (@NDfanLouHoltz) February 28, 2020

Moreover, does Fox not have a point about CNN’s coronavirus coverage?

I can’t imagine why anyone would question the non partisan coverage of CNN. *checks CNN homepage pic.twitter.com/kJsQPNmaGd — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) February 28, 2020

Take a seat, Oliver. Take ten.

***

Related:

