As you know, there have been countless attempts by non-Fox News outlets and pundits to politicize the coronavirus. However, nobody on CNN seems to be aware of that. Reporter Oliver Darcy claimed that all of the politicization is coming from people on one media outlet, and Brooke Baldwin obviously agreed:

That could be close to a new hackery record!

Self-awareness is hard for CNN journos.

They lie with such ease.

We had no idea that media types referring to it as the “Trumpvirus” and those claiming Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” worked for Fox News. *Eye roll*

***

