As you know, there have been countless attempts by non-Fox News outlets and pundits to politicize the coronavirus. However, nobody on CNN seems to be aware of that. Reporter Oliver Darcy claimed that all of the politicization is coming from people on one media outlet, and Brooke Baldwin obviously agreed:

CNN’s @oliverdarcy on the Coronavirus: “The only people politicizing this happen to be on” Fox News pic.twitter.com/MFAPUhqEM6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2020

That could be close to a new hackery record!

He's literally politicizing it right there. lol — Shawn Bird 🇺🇸 (@ShawnTheRuiner) February 29, 2020

I think the word you're looking for to describe this is "Projection" https://t.co/BRW09vDyhh — Thaddeus Preston (@nickwaye) February 29, 2020

Self-awareness is hard for CNN journos.

I suspect Oliver knew, either as he was saying this or right after he finished saying it, that this wasn't true https://t.co/2aYr6SqWts — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 29, 2020

They lie with such ease.

Anyone that has watched a few minutes of CNN or MSNBC coverage knows this is false. There’s a serious problem when a media reporter only actually reports on one network and makes excuses for everyone else. https://t.co/fdF3PPLcL4 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 29, 2020

Oliver showing once again that he's too busy watching Fox News to pay attention to his own network. https://t.co/CaQxA2ZDxR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 29, 2020

What a ridiculous lie. Just another day for Oliver. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 29, 2020

It’s amazing how much of a god damn liar @oliverdarcy is. https://t.co/zeG7bmQRTV — RBe (@RBPundit) February 29, 2020

Warren literally filed a bill that said coronavirus funding would be reallocated from wall funding but yeah sure she’s not politicizing this at all. https://t.co/szG9w1qLHv — Tyler Voigt (@tvoigt34) February 29, 2020

People underestimate Oliver's hackery game. https://t.co/NXcYVVcgqO — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) February 29, 2020

Self-awareness is something he lacks. His buddy @brianstelter politicized it just yesterday. So did the NYT. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 28, 2020

We had no idea that media types referring to it as the “Trumpvirus” and those claiming Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” worked for Fox News. *Eye roll*

