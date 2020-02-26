As we told you earlier today, ABC News suspended correspondent David Wright ahead of the release of a Project Veritas video.

In the subsequently released video, Wright is shown ripping his own network’ practices, saying ABC News doesn’t give Trump credit for the positive things he’s done and admits to being a socialist.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer found it to be pretty much “Journalism 101” type stuff:

ABC's suspension of David Wright looks ridiculous now that the @JamesOKeefeIII video he got suspended for is out. Wright makes the same critiques of the broadcast news business that you'd hear in any journalism class. https://t.co/VP7y1SNw1J — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 26, 2020

O'Keefe is making a big deal about Wright describing himself as a socialist (and who cares if he is?), but Wright's definition of socialism is apparently:

-National health insurance

-Corporations should be regulated Not exactly revolutionary stuff! — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 26, 2020

O’Keefe responded this way:

But NONE of them have the courage to say it publicly. When's the last time you saw ABC, CBS, NBC network anchor say “We Also Don’t Give Him [Trump] Credit for What Things He Does do." Also, I'd be happy to debate you at ANY bogus J-school. Name the time and place @willsommer https://t.co/Xqykc9ESOp — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 26, 2020

So basically journalism class is exactly what you might have guessed:

It’s refreshing to hear it said out loud.

Maybe Journos should stop complaining about O’Keefe picking off another one and maybe try to find out who at ABC spiked the Epstein story.. you know, truth to power stuff. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2020

#Crickets.

They teach not to give Trump credit in journalism class? — james (@thelook01) February 26, 2020

I mean, admitting to intentionally biased coverage of the President is probably a bad thing, William. — Punk Rock Paul Harvey (@EdPetyak) February 26, 2020

Wright blatantly admits the news goes out of their not to give Trump credit for things he does right — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) February 26, 2020

Thanks for confirming our distrust of the media. https://t.co/uiVSbNq1Rj — Jason C (@Hondurican11) February 26, 2020

Journos can be so helpful sometimes.