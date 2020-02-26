As we told you earlier today, ABC News suspended correspondent David Wright ahead of the release of a Project Veritas video.

In the subsequently released video, Wright is shown ripping his own network’ practices, saying ABC News doesn’t give Trump credit for the positive things he’s done and admits to being a socialist.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer found it to be pretty much “Journalism 101” type stuff:

O’Keefe responded this way:

So basically journalism class is exactly what you might have guessed:

It’s refreshing to hear it said out loud.

Journos can be so helpful sometimes.

