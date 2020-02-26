Well, the full video is now out and we can see why ABC News suspended David Wright as he absolutely took a sledgehammer to ABC News and how the network covers President Trump and politics in general. Check it out (highlights below):
First up, Wright accused the network of not being “terribly interested in voters”:
Wright also pointed out that the “commercial imperative” of running ABC News doesn’t fit with actually delivering the news:
And he called out “Good Morning America” for all of the self-promotion of other Disney properties:
Wright said ABC News doesn’t hold President Trump to account:
But at the same time, he admitted ABC News does not give President Trump enough credit for the things he’s done:
Wright said he considers himself a socialist:
Later on in the video, producer Andy Fies criticized the network for focusing on the campaign as a “f*cking horse race”:
And he criticized his colleagues in New York for never crossing the Hudson River:
Fact check: TRUE! ALL OF IT!
