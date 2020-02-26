WHOA.

ABC News has reportedly suspended correspondent David Wright for comments he made on an unaired Project Veritas video:

So, what did he say? From the WaPo:

The network disciplined David Wright, who reports for ABC’s signature news programs, including “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.” Several people confirmed Wright’s suspension, but it wasn’t clear what specifically prompted ABC to take action against the reporter.

Network officials reviewed the footage of Wright that Project Veritas recorded, according to people familiar with the episode. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the issue.

Wright didn’t respond to several requests for comment Tuesday.

Project Veritas teased the video on Tuesday, but did not name Wright as the journo caught on video:

We’ll find out more at 9AM:

