WHOA.

ABC News has reportedly suspended correspondent David Wright for comments he made on an unaired Project Veritas video:

Per @farhip, ABC News has suspended correspondent David Wright "for unguarded remarks he made in a video by operatives of Project Veritas." The video hasn't been released yet. https://t.co/D43hphQGzr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2020

So, what did he say? From the WaPo:

The network disciplined David Wright, who reports for ABC’s signature news programs, including “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.” Several people confirmed Wright’s suspension, but it wasn’t clear what specifically prompted ABC to take action against the reporter. Network officials reviewed the footage of Wright that Project Veritas recorded, according to people familiar with the episode. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the issue. Wright didn’t respond to several requests for comment Tuesday.

Project Veritas teased the video on Tuesday, but did not name Wright as the journo caught on video:

Not long ago we exposed the #EpsteinCoverup within @ABC. Tomorrow, @Project_Veritas will expose ABC News’ agenda to mislead voters and push their own narratives. You aren’t going to want to miss it. See it first, sign up here: https://t.co/A6H42NYi20 #ExposeABC pic.twitter.com/zJ4zg1Cy8B — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 25, 2020

We’ll find out more at 9AM:

