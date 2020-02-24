President Trump is in India for an official state visit, and he got a heck of a greeting from a stadium packed with people wearing “Trump” hats:

Is Jim Acosta there? Because that would make it extra special.

It really is.

We’re sure CNN will have a negative spin at the ready later.

