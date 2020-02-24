President Trump and members of his family are in India for an official state visit, and they were welcomed with a massive rally:

But CNN being CNN, they were obviously looking for an angle that would give the anti-Trump Resistance something to chew on, and it looks like they found one:

CNN can always be counted on for the hottest of takes.

That might even be better than CNN’s previous bombshell:

They’re constantly outdoing themselves!

There sure are some gems in there:

If Trump ever goes to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas CNN will also no doubt feel compelled to point out that it’s not the actual place where Caesar slept.

