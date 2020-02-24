President Trump and members of his family are in India for an official state visit, and they were welcomed with a massive rally:

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Namaste Trump" with massive rally for the U.S. president https://t.co/Eg4QWLf981 pic.twitter.com/T2OLhMtiuf — TIME (@TIME) February 24, 2020

"America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people." Pres. Trump says "America loves India" to thousands of attendees at rally in the world's largest cricket stadium as he begins his first official visit to the country. https://t.co/9aBwbQ7xpK pic.twitter.com/PuvxZtVFvw — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2020

President Trump is on his first official trip to India, where he visited the famed Taj Mahal and saw large crowds turn out to greet him in PM Modi’s heartland of Ahmedabad. @kaitlancollins reports.https://t.co/EkWljQ0WPC pic.twitter.com/0oWLGcGOq7 — New Day (@NewDay) February 24, 2020

But CNN being CNN, they were obviously looking for an angle that would give the anti-Trump Resistance something to chew on, and it looks like they found one:

President Trump — whose diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf — faces a potential shock as he prepares to travel to India, where Hindus are the majority and cows are revered as sacred. https://t.co/jMfBqB2OV8 — CNN (@CNN) February 23, 2020

Modi is a devoted vegetarian & plans to serve vegetarian food to President Trump, according to people familiar with the planning. Trump will sit for several meals while he's in India, including a lunch and a formal banquet.@Kevinliptakcnn @vmsalama https://t.co/m2jmZiOcsK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 24, 2020

CNN can always be counted on for the hottest of takes.

Happy Monday. Will this be the dumbest headline of the week? https://t.co/u5GiikjZeE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 24, 2020

Serious reporting folks https://t.co/WfUjX03SRG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 24, 2020

Oh no. Shock! The president is in India for 36 hours and there is no beef. He'll starve!!! https://t.co/OD9Ytehc8X — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 24, 2020

This was a collabation of 3 writers — Josh (@JoshsBurnerAcct) February 24, 2020

That might even be better than CNN’s previous bombshell:

The sequel to "Two Scoops of Ice Cream" https://t.co/9SgEeNo2b5 — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) February 24, 2020

They’re constantly outdoing themselves!

Did you know food has never, ever been transported in planes before? Literally never. Trump will starve — Revenge of Ross Perot's Pony Soldier (@MaryCohen68) February 24, 2020

CNN seems to be positioning itself to put the @TheBabylonBee out of business. https://t.co/vpDNzoyfMA — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 24, 2020

There sure are some gems in there:

"The President, whose diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf, faces a potential shock" — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) February 24, 2020

So Trump is an uncultured buffoon who has never traveled abroad in his life? I'm sure the President is aware of Hindu culture and beef consumption. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) February 24, 2020

"People familiar" say Trump once ate two steaks in one day! pic.twitter.com/5dY4wlW59Q — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) February 24, 2020

"A person close to the President" says he's never seen Trump eat a vegetable! Well, other than salad. pic.twitter.com/MDSpJhSyhF — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) February 24, 2020

But this is the best. The real Taj Mahal, not Trump's casino in Atlantic City pic.twitter.com/BTBZLubrUc — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) February 24, 2020

If Trump ever goes to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas CNN will also no doubt feel compelled to point out that it’s not the actual place where Caesar slept.