As we told you yesterday, video was unearthed showing Michael Bloomberg describing exactly what he thinks about farming and farmers. Here’s the video if you missed it:
Bloomberg on why farmers can’t work in information technology
MB: “I can teach anyone how to be a farmer 1 dig a hole 2 put a seed in 3 put dirt on top 4 add water 5 up comes the corn”
The skill 4information technology is completely different you need more grey matter#farmers pic.twitter.com/HM13tA6goz
— Pete (@PeterMentes) February 15, 2020
Bloomberg’s comments obviously weren’t missed by VP Mike Pence:
So God Made a Farmer 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sbXSugMNyO
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 17, 2020
That’s the late, great Paul Harvey narrating, and it helps make Bloomberg’s comments look even more ridiculous.
Dear @MikeBloomberg https://t.co/7JEa8gFUNB
— John Reneau (@JohnReneau) February 17, 2020
I hope this video was sent to Mike Bloomberg. He seems to think farming is easy. Those of us who have had backyard gardens know how challenging even one aspect of farming is. Deer, rabbits, snails, slugs, insects, drought, frost fight you all year. https://t.co/r2YtrIYcLh
— David A. Sadler (@TheAlleghenian) February 17, 2020
Amen!!! @mike https://t.co/UxFp0iRK40
— Candiluv1 (@ConnieSparks19) February 17, 2020
Excellent response, Mr. Vice President!
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 17, 2020
***
Related:
Funny because it’s TRUE: Brit Hume’s dig at Mike Bloomberg and where he acquired his knowledge of farming is PRICELESS