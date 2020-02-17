As we told you yesterday, video was unearthed showing Michael Bloomberg describing exactly what he thinks about farming and farmers. Here’s the video if you missed it:

Bloomberg on why farmers can’t work in information technology

MB: “I can teach anyone how to be a farmer 1 dig a hole 2 put a seed in 3 put dirt on top 4 add water 5 up comes the corn”

The skill 4information technology is completely different you need more grey matter#farmers pic.twitter.com/HM13tA6goz

— Pete (@PeterMentes) February 15, 2020