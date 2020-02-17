As we told you yesterday, video was unearthed showing Michael Bloomberg describing exactly what he thinks about farming and farmers. Here’s the video if you missed it:

Bloomberg’s comments obviously weren’t missed by VP Mike Pence:

That’s the late, great Paul Harvey narrating, and it helps make Bloomberg’s comments look even more ridiculous.

