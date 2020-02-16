It appears former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also an expert on farming. As he tell it, anyone can do it as you just dig a hole, put a seed in, add some dirty and water and BAM — corn grows.

Have a watch:

Bloomberg on why farmers can’t work in information technology MB: “I can teach anyone how to be a farmer 1 dig a hole 2 put a seed in 3 put dirt on top 4 add water 5 up comes the corn” The skill 4information technology is completely different you need more grey matter#farmers pic.twitter.com/HM13tA6goz — Pete (@PeterMentes) February 15, 2020

And there goes the Midwest for Dems if he’s the nominee:

1) @MikeBloomberg clearly doesn't understand how complex farming is 2) He can say goodbye to any support he might have had in Middle America 😂 https://t.co/mfNxaltJag — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) February 16, 2020

Pretty obvious that Bloomberg has no idea what skills are required for farming these days… https://t.co/CQN13vY4zm — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 16, 2020

This is embarrassingly ignorant and condescending. https://t.co/WaRtfP5JHK — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) February 17, 2020

And has he ever been on a farm?

Farmers work with astonishingly sophisticated information technology every day. But I suspect Mike Bloomberg doesn’t know a lot of people with modern combines. https://t.co/ftY2wmfFPc — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) February 16, 2020

It’s all technology now days:

I once got my car pulled out of the snow by a relatively small farmer whose B&B I stayed in in Shropshire, and spent the ride in his tractor to get my car quizzing him about the three large monitors in the cab. — Chris Cook (@xtophercook) February 16, 2020

Dems, please nominate this man:

When you've spent your entire life with your head fully shoved up the New York bubble's ass https://t.co/kCEWodqsTt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 16, 2020

Bloomberg: mocking American #farmers is no way to unify the country. He might as well have called them #deplorable #rubes. Way to reveal yourself https://t.co/MSQB2z4Vi3 — John Kass (@John_Kass) February 17, 2020

Fun fact: The first home computer I ever saw was an IMSAI, back in 1978. My Uncle Les used it to help manage his (wait for it) farm. https://t.co/FDY7o0GKxX — Kevin Creighton (@ExurbanKevin) February 17, 2020

I have friends who are farmers. This is so condescending towards the farming community it's absolutely abhorrent. https://t.co/TJ8Z9DHyb8 — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) February 17, 2020

Even Bernie accounts are dunking on him:

Time and time again we see Bloomberg insulting the middle class and the working class, union members and not yet union members Maybe it's time for pundits to stop pretending he's just another candidate Bloomberg is an oligarch spending his play money to buy the White House https://t.co/9ybob6ztID — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 16, 2020

As are NYT journos:

Hm. And farmers in Oregon can teach anyone to be a financier:

1. Buy low

2. Sell high

3. Lobby for the carried interest loophole https://t.co/Hj7DKrmJfd — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 16, 2020

And it’s just getting started: