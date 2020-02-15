Joe Biden has been among Democrats accusing the Trump administration of detaining kids in cages at the border, with other Democrats calling them “concentration camps”:

One year ago, this Administration began ripping apart immigrant families. Putting children in cages. As I told @Astrid_NV and other brave activists today, we can fix our broken immigration system without tossing aside our values. pic.twitter.com/zYCz1PViOX — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) May 8, 2019

Earlier this month, an ad for Michael Bloomberg featured a photo of illegal immigrants in cages at the border that was intended as a slam on President Trump. However, guess what wasn’t mentioned: The photo was taken in 2014 when Obama was president.

The mainstream media has been tremendously incurious about what was going on at the border prior to Trump taking office, but in an interview with Joe Biden, reporter Jorge Ramos committed an act of actual journalism and confronted the Democrat candidate for president about what happened when he was VP. Here’s Joe’s spin:

Biden explains to Jorge Ramos why the Obama administration put kids in cages: "We kept them safe… They came unaccompanied. Unaccompanied." pic.twitter.com/r6KWD6IDiB — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 15, 2020

Hey, that certainly seems like a newsworthy issue that deserves much more exposure!

This should be all over the place. Every cable news network. Top of political trends and news on Twitter. But it won’t, because that means acknowledging Obama must have also been literally hitler with concentration camps. https://t.co/I5pvRZaolb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2020

Kept them safe? iN COncEnTratIOn cAmPS ??? Has no one else seen this? It seems like, oh, news? https://t.co/GBwBENdGAr — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 15, 2020

Anybody in the mainstream media care to pick up the story and run with it? We won’t hold our breath.

Those were *good* cages https://t.co/m98zJaQ07D — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 15, 2020

Hey @TheDemocrats, does this mean Obama was Hitler that put children into camps too? https://t.co/Dg5hYvGzfh — B.E. (@1averagepatriot) February 15, 2020

If you have a bunch of tweets self-righteously virtue-signaling about how Orange Man puts children in cages… you’re not gonna retweet this, let alone read it. https://t.co/wcFMvVPkIc — Flyover Credulous Boomer Rube (@jswilt) February 15, 2020

Lol it's better when we do it https://t.co/v5bAvayHY7 — Kestrel 🇿🇼 (@_4RM_HRE) February 15, 2020

You see, when we did it it was different — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) February 15, 2020

CNN, NBC, NPR, NYTimes, basically every mainstream media jumped all over Trump & separation policies. Joe Biden: Yes we separated children & put them in cages because they were Unaccompanied! Unaccompanied man!! https://t.co/LWTN1bytVN pic.twitter.com/T7RyE9p1az — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) February 15, 2020

According to the narrative the Left has set since Trump took office, that would make Obama/Biden…

Hey, those are the new rules!