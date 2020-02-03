Dem presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg posted a link to this ad last night bashing President Trump, but at the 13-second mark it sure looks like he used AP video footage of illegal immigrants in cages that was taken way back in 2014. Remind us again who was president back then, Mr. Mayor?

Here’s a screenshot from the ad:

Now, here’s a the AP photo ran back in 2014:

And here’s the side-by-side:

Another comparison:

And how about these two kids? From the Bloomberg ad:

Now the photo from the AP:

Busted, Mayor. Busted:

