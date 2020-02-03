Dem presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg posted a link to this ad last night bashing President Trump, but at the 13-second mark it sure looks like he used AP video footage of illegal immigrants in cages that was taken way back in 2014. Remind us again who was president back then, Mr. Mayor?

Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country. He did.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vcIycilow — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

Here’s a screenshot from the ad:

Now, here’s a the AP photo ran back in 2014:

And here’s the side-by-side:

Another comparison:

And how about these two kids? From the Bloomberg ad:

Now the photo from the AP:

Busted, Mayor. Busted:

A lot of activists, pundits, and (worst of all) journalists tweeted this link today without bothering to click and see that it’s a story from 2014. Reporters need to care more about getting the facts than they do about getting Trump. Do better.https://t.co/OvQsSfoAG1 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 28, 2018

***