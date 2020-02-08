The Democrat debate last night featured a number of facepalm-worthy moments, including some candidates criticizing President Trump for taking out Soleimani and Joe Biden tripping up at the opening bell.

Another big tell came when Tom Steyer said that Trump’s been “crowing” about the economy, and that’s where the Democrats need to focus in order to take him down in the upcoming election:

The Dems have been constantly trying to downplay the strong economy, asking voters to believe them over their lying eyes, but what’s Steyer have in mind?

It isn’t difficult to read between the lines on this one:

The rest of the Dem field didn’t seem to want to go down the path Steyer suggested:

They preferred to talk about abortion and Medicare for All.

