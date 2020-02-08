The Democrat debate last night featured a number of facepalm-worthy moments, including some candidates criticizing President Trump for taking out Soleimani and Joe Biden tripping up at the opening bell.
Another big tell came when Tom Steyer said that Trump’s been “crowing” about the economy, and that’s where the Democrats need to focus in order to take him down in the upcoming election:
A visibly frustrated Tom Steyer said he's tired of hearing the same debate over and over again on health care: "How are we going to beat Donald Trump? It's the economy, stupid" https://t.co/eOAk0p3YSv pic.twitter.com/iUKpwhXV2i
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2020