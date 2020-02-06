As we told you earlier, President Trump took a victory lap of sorts at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning (with Nancy Pelosi also in attendance). Trump also made sure everybody saw the day’s headline:

Taking his seat at National Prayer Breakfast, Pres Trump holds up USA TODAY with the banner headline "ACQUITTED." He also holds up the Washington Post with similar front page. pic.twitter.com/FxjcHb4GLH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

A victory lap at the prayer breakfast pic.twitter.com/mhPjkr8aFq — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 6, 2020

The New York Times’ chief White House correspondent reported it as Trump “lashing out”:

A day after being acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial, Trump uses a national prayer breakfast to lash out at his political opponents, accusing them of being “very dishonest and corrupt people” who are trying to destroy him and the country. https://t.co/XHttHmVH37 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 6, 2020

Playboy’s WH reporter Brian Karem didn’t like it at all, and neither did Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

Attacking people’s faith at a National Prayer breakfast! @realDonaldTrump Had enough America? https://t.co/dcf5HaYP6F — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 6, 2020

Trump wasted no time reducing his speech to the prayer breakfast to boasts about the stock market and materialism pic.twitter.com/d4NqmCQGqm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020

Democrats didn’t take it well either:

Another thing to remember about the President turning the Prayer Breakfast into a political rally is that he is also in court right now trying to rip away health care protections from 130 million Americans. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 6, 2020

Question: Who attacks people at a Prayer Breakfast?

Answer: You guessed it. Donald Trump. No respect.

No ethics.

And clearly no lessons learned. https://t.co/bHR8Lelna7 — Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel) February 6, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Your remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast were petty, small and godless. I will pray for you. https://t.co/V31SDsrxtA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 6, 2020

It's fitting that @realDonaldTrump would use a prayer breakfast to complain about what's been done to him. He still has no sense of what he's done to the country. And he has no sense of what a prayer breakfast is about. To him its only about him. As Godless as it gets. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 6, 2020

Snopes said that Trump “shattered the usual veneer of bipartisanship” at the prayer breakfast:

Trump shattered the usual veneer of bipartisanship at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. https://t.co/uqXnP9jXJb — snopes.com (@snopes) February 6, 2020

Oh come on, it’s not like Trump used the occasion to remind the nation of the violence done by Christians during the Crusades like Obama did.

"I've studied the national prayer breakfast for 3 years now and…" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2020

I mean, even the NBC headline from 2016 recognized this. "Analysis: Obama Mixes Piety and Politics at National Prayer Breakfast"https://t.co/TSrkoHGNe7 — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) February 6, 2020

The media have demonstrated that they have very short memories.

Are you going to be ok? Do you need to sit down and take a minute? *motions to someone* Get this man a glass of water! https://t.co/pdcQpSSguM — RBe (@RBPundit) February 6, 2020