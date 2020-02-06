President Trump and Speaker Pelosi are at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning. Will there be a handshake? (Spoiler: NOPE):

Will there be a handshake? @SpeakerPelosi on the dais at the National Prayer Breakfast. The President usually shakes everyone's hand as he takes his seat. pic.twitter.com/cjGyneHFUq — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

Prayer and carbs is a good way to start any morning:

Also bagels are on the dais. pic.twitter.com/rXj8zXXhVv — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

Vice President Pence did shake Nancy’s hand. . .

VP and Mrs Pence shook hands with @SpeakerPelosi as they were announced on stage. pic.twitter.com/naw4sfdIDh — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

. . .But President Trump did not:

Pres Trump only shook hands with those on his side of the Dais. @SpeakerPelosi was seated on the other side of the Dais – and @POTUS didn't walk down to greet those dignitaries. He sat quietly as Pelosi delivered a prayer for the poor and persecuted. pic.twitter.com/h2am3CYQGV — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

And this happened as well:

Taking his seat at National Prayer Breakfast, Pres Trump holds up USA TODAY with the banner headline "ACQUITTED." He also holds up the Washington Post with similar front page. pic.twitter.com/FxjcHb4GLH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

Pres seems pleased with this edition of the Washington Post, held up as he took his seat at the National Prayer Breakfast. . pic.twitter.com/qkuyAOgUVT — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

Journos are always mad at the president, but at least he buys the print edition, right?

***