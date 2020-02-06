This morning Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference, and among the Speaker’s ramblings and post-impeachment trial acquittal spin was this assessment of President Trump’s State of the Union speech:

Translation: Trump knocked it out of the park.

But because she’s Nancy Pelosi, there had to be the obligatory moment of self-unawareness:

WOW.

Trending

Pelosi being so shameless isn’t surprising but it never fails to cause eye rolls:

It’s all Pelosi’s got left, and it isn’t much.

***

Related:

‘Olympic-level FABRICATION’: Dana Loesch tears Nancy Pelosi a NEW one over her ‘insane presser’ in savage thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy PelosiSOTUState of the Union