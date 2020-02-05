Tweets from Brian Stelter that don’t mention Fox News are on the rare side, but this morning brought with it one such example. CNN’s media correspondent has commented on Nancy Pelosi ripping up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech, claiming that it was a Trump-like thing to do, but it worked:

Pelosi's shredding of Trump's speech was ripped right from Trump's playbook. It was divisive, but effective – hijacking attention and diverting media coverage. I wrote this 👇🏼 https://t.co/9JT2EFRty9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 5, 2020

There’s hardly anything that Trump does that Stelter doesn’t consider awful… unless Pelosi does it too? Isn’t that special:

Notice Brian denounces Trump's playbook. Until Pelosi does it. Then it's effective. https://t.co/Aj6RElDTkv — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) February 5, 2020

Funny how the mind of a totally objective “journalist” works, isn’t it?

If it weren't for double standards, liberals wouldn't have any standards at all. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) February 5, 2020

"It's good when we do it" https://t.co/SO8UWwPlrc — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) February 5, 2020

Orangeman bad! Awful human! But watch Pelosi do the same things…Brilliant! https://t.co/7hCCb0nc8G — TJ 🦅 (@TJBSewob) February 5, 2020

1. Everything Trump does is bad. 2. Pelosi acted just like Trump. 3. But it was good. This is why you’re the champ, Brian. https://t.co/dass5PH0nG — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 5, 2020

Yep, Stelter certainly is the champ!

“Trump is bad and Pelosi acted like him which is good. Also I am a journalist” — Jon (@JonnyMicro) February 5, 2020

If she was "effective," Trump wouldn't be the one giving that speech. https://t.co/zWa4z7X1oA — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 5, 2020

Nobody remembers a SOTU speech no matter how good it is. The image of the Speaker of the House throwing a tantrum like a Walmart child… that will stick. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) February 5, 2020

"Effective"!? Effective in returning the House to Republican majority, maybe. — George Fry (@gefry) February 5, 2020

She could have also just made a check payable to Trump’s re-election campaign. Equally effective. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) February 5, 2020

His paycheck might come from CNN, but he works for the DNC. https://t.co/QeH6FUjK9d — Beorn (@Beorn2000) February 5, 2020

People don’t call them DNCNN for nothing!