As Twitchy reported earlier, Comfortably Smug was locked out of Twitter for abuse and harassment after directing a question toward Joe Biden, which was a shame, because the finals of his 2020 #LiberalHack Tournament were headed to the finish line. As we reported, the final four came down to Jim Acosta, Brian Stelter, Jennifer Rubin, and Rachel Maddow. Then it was just Stelter vs. Rubin. And the winner is …

