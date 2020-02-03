As Twitchy reported earlier, Comfortably Smug was locked out of Twitter for abuse and harassment after directing a question toward Joe Biden, which was a shame, because the finals of his 2020 #LiberalHack Tournament were headed to the finish line. As we reported, the final four came down to Jim Acosta, Brian Stelter, Jennifer Rubin, and Rachel Maddow. Then it was just Stelter vs. Rubin. And the winner is …

Despite attempts by liberal hacks in the media to interfere in voting and suppress voters, I can announce the winner of the First Annual Smug Industries Liberal Hack championship CONGRATULATIONS @brianstelter !!! pic.twitter.com/QoyNdqRa8J — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 4, 2020

I think Jennifer Rubin made a strong push there at the end, but we all have to admire Brian stelter's dedication to craft. — MarySueVader (@llcthecableguy) February 4, 2020

Send him a mug! — Lee (@lee_bail83) February 4, 2020

Rubin was ROBBED!!! pic.twitter.com/jYgA7Lf5aE — Owl Dope Capone (@CaponeDope) February 4, 2020

Congrats Brian, you EARNED this. pic.twitter.com/FWvm4mJcRa — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) February 4, 2020

Now they can all start training for next year. pic.twitter.com/0e2zsJ1YIB — She's Buried Chest High (@ProdigiousMrsB) February 4, 2020

History won't forget or forgive those that wrongfully picked @brianstelter pic.twitter.com/dt0yt5qqm5 — Carey Findley (@careywfindley) February 4, 2020

Atta Boy Tater!!!!! pic.twitter.com/E5LA87fK4T — Sword of Damocles (@inappros) February 4, 2020

This is what Rubin gets for not going to Wisconsin. — 🇺🇸Night "Jerry…JERRY!" Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) February 4, 2020

Yay for @brianstelter – I just landed at JFK. I’m here all week. Can we get a trophy or something to give to him in person!? I’m willing to try 🙂 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 4, 2020

BREAKING: Tater Tops! — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) February 4, 2020

Thank you so much! I’m currently celebrating with my favorite donuts! pic.twitter.com/SWvD4P4t9k — TherealDandaman (@DandamanThereal) February 4, 2020

You should seriously crowdfund a custom trophy to send the winner like they do with the Razzies. — Allan (@AllanRicharz) February 4, 2020

We need another of these of some sort ASAP. I was invested in this. 😂 — Ashley (@3daughtermama) February 4, 2020

This was brilliant! Bravo to Smug and congratulations to Stelter! — Quid Pro Quoticus 🇺🇸 (@RogerTweeter3) February 4, 2020

This must become an annual event. — Mark the Magnificent (@MarkJDietl) February 4, 2020

I would congratulate Stelter…but he blocked me!! — Pro-Lifer For Trump (@MyPresidentme) February 4, 2020

Better tell @JRubinBlogger , she's still trying to curry votes via her hot Iowa caucus takes. — Jonnyappleseed (@jonnyAppls33d) February 4, 2020

He definitely earned it. — Nancy S (@nancy_swider31) February 4, 2020

Congratulations Tater! — Jason (@jasonhsv) February 4, 2020

Bravo! You did it Stelter! Rubin gave you a run for your money, but we had faith in you! In other news, thank you Smug for the most fun I've had on Twitter! — Tammie/Tamuela/Mom/Mamala (@TammieReber) February 4, 2020

The box chyron over the weekend clinched his place as the champion!! — Amy Oh (@AmyOhMG) February 4, 2020

One shining moment 🎵🎵🎵 — Adriana (@AdrianaStrawb) February 4, 2020

My candidate won. Tater Tots for everyone! — E.S. (@galaxysearchers) February 4, 2020

First prize is a year’s supply of forehead polish! 🏆 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) February 4, 2020

The only way he’ll know if he’s won is if this is reported on Fox News — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) February 4, 2020

Damn, I was pulling for @Acosta ! Better luck next time, Jim! — Kim (@K1mibear) February 4, 2020

