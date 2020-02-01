A couple of weeks ago, after Sen. Martha McSally had sent shockwaves through the mainstream media by dismissing CNN’s Manu Raju as a “liberal hack,” Twitchy favorite Comfortably Smug set up a bracket to let Twitter users vote on who really was 2020’s top liberal hack.

I've given it some thought I am going to hold the First Annual Smug Industries Liberal Hack Tournament It will be a March Madness style bracket where I post matchups and everyone votes in the polls In the end, there will be only one Top Liberal Hack on Twitter — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 17, 2020

ANNOUNCING THE CONTENDERS FOR THE FIRST ANNUAL SMUG INDUSTRIES LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT pic.twitter.com/36Z03o1Sz4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 23, 2020

Now that we’re down to the final four, Fox News has picked up on the tournament:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 CNN's Brian Stelter, Jim Acosta join MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Jennifer Rubin in 'Liberal Hack Tournament' Final Four https://t.co/DtUi4boSjo #FoxNews — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 1, 2020

Joseph A. Wulfsohn reports:

The ongoing contest has been pitting many members of the mainstream media against each other in an NCAA-style format, with only one who will be crowned the champion “liberal hack.” Stelter, a No. 1 seed, handily won the “Way Too Online Hacks” division of the tournament against Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast, earning 85.7 percent of the vote. He will face off in what is being called the “Fake Four” against “Establishment Hack” division winner Rachel Maddow, who narrowly defeated CNN anchor Chris Cuomo with roughly 52 percent of the vote, which was seen as an upset, as Cuomo was a No. 3 seed while the MSNBC star was a No. 13 seed. Meanwhile, Acosta bested his colleague, CNN anchor Don Lemon, who received attention this week after his panel mocked Trump supporters as illiterate “credulous boomer rubes.” However, Acosta, also being a No. 1 seed, was able to maintain his status, earning nearly 62 percent of the vote and winning the “Fake News Hack” division. Rubin, the No. 2 seed who is The Washington Post’s self-described “conservative blogger,” beat out self-described “Republican” CNN commentator Ana Navarro, clinching more than 75 percent of the vote in the “Liberal Activist Hack” division.

Things are getting exciting now. Your pick?

This makes me so happy — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 1, 2020

I feel like I’m part of history now. — Hi 🌞👹 (@SunMonstered) February 1, 2020

Clicked in just to see what the Smug Industries spokesman said. Was not disappointed. — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 1, 2020

This anonymous spokesman is doing gods work. Lib owning level over 9000 — Fred (DONT EAT BATS) 🍖🥓 (@grand_handsome) February 1, 2020

"We're looking at real generational talents here. The final four hacks share a lot of key qualities: shamelessness, immunity to cognitive dissonance, paranoia, hypocrisy, and a loose relationship to facts." 💀💀💀💀 — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) February 1, 2020

This is the greatest thing to ever happen in the history of Twitter — Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) February 1, 2020

Everything is proceeding as I have foreseen pic.twitter.com/SSO3zcfQUs — Benevolent Soylord 𓆏🦀🔮🧪 (@Soylent_Lament) February 1, 2020

Whoa, Jennifer Rubin is a real person?!? — Dr John 🇺🇸 (@jopenderson) February 1, 2020

@JRubinBlogger is going to bring it home!!! — Nietzsche's Horse (@NM_Barbarian) February 1, 2020

Rubin has been🔥the last few days. She wants it! — Margaret 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@Margare14571757) February 1, 2020

I hope Jennifer wins. I really want to see a “conservative” take it all. — TurboFC3S (@Fc3Turbo) February 1, 2020

only one pretends to be a conservative. my money is on her. — Stan Gable (@alpha_beta88) February 1, 2020

Absolute pandemonium!!!! — T-Bone's cousin Corn Pop (@LibStinky) February 1, 2020

May the worst person win. #TeamMaddow — Rulie Maulana (@ruliemaulana) February 1, 2020

Jennifer! Jennifer! Jennifer! C’mon girl, you got this!!!! — First of all, it’s Professor (@imoffended247) February 1, 2020

She's got this, she has trained for 3 yrs for this and her stamina is unparalleled — Nietzsche's Horse (@NM_Barbarian) February 1, 2020

I thought acosta would have won this easily, and he may very well do that in the end, but rubin has been on a strong run as of late. — Grant Weldon (@mrGrantWeldon) February 1, 2020

You made the news? OMG 😵 — A Cat in Cerulean (@cat_in_cerulean) February 1, 2020

That's one way to get @brianstelter to comment on it. — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) February 1, 2020

Go Brian, Go Brian, Go Brian, Go Brian… — Groovin' (@HitbyTruth) February 1, 2020

That’s the Mount Rushmore of hacks right there. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) February 1, 2020

My bracket’s looking good! — Frank Luger (@BradyCarrbaugh) February 1, 2020

Stelter can’t lose. Next year there will have to bookmakers for this. — factsbeforefeelings101 (@shudbeworking) February 1, 2020

He's been campaigning in airports and gyms in all 50 states, just like the last doughnut in the box, taters got this.😂 — solomon_eagle (@zappahead71) February 1, 2020

Stelter is a juggernaut. — Newman (@mt_newman) February 1, 2020

You'd like to think @Acosta is unbeatable in this bracket but @brianstelter's long association with creepy porn lawyer and his temerity to unironically continue hosting a show called "reliable sources" on the least trusted news channel in America give him a competitive edge — Conotocarius (@Conotocarius1) February 1, 2020

It’s going to be Rubin. Her twitter content has been very strong the last week, a very compelling case for the top spot. — Yankee, Esq. (@CTAppeals) February 1, 2020

Man, I had Lemon going all the way. — Jim Wilke (@JimWilke) February 1, 2020

As a long-forgotten conservative Californian, I’ve never felt so powerful with my one measly vote. — Kristin MD (@Kristin_MD) February 1, 2020

Nichols was robbed — The H2 (@TheH2) February 1, 2020

Calling it now, the final result is getting retweeted by Trump. — BattlePolitics (@BattlePolitics) February 1, 2020

My money is on Tater. — MAGA Luther King (@B737CA) February 1, 2020

This is epic and needs to be an annual tradition. Very well done, @ComfortablySmug — Lolgrid Probincrux (@lprobincrux) February 1, 2020

You are doing God’s work, Smug. — 🇺🇸Jake Dylans🇺🇸 (@JakeDylans) February 1, 2020

Let’s just call it a 4 way tie and move on. All are equally worthy. Truly some of the biggest hacks in America. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) February 1, 2020

I love this too much. — Puthy Kitten (@PuthyKitten) February 1, 2020

So many worthy competitors. Can't they all win? — Donald Parker (@DonaldP34129855) February 1, 2020

There’s still time to vote, but be quick about it:

