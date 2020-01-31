After GOP Sen. Murkowski said she wouldn’t vote in favor of witnesses at the impeachment trial, it’s looking like the end is near for the Democrats (until they try to re-impeach in the House at some point). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer came out after that news broke and tried to help the Democrats set a new self-unawareness record:

"There is no agreement between Leader McConnell and myself" on next steps in impeachment trial, Sen. Chuck Schumer says. "We are going to use whatever power we have to prevent it from being rushed through, but right now there is no agreement." https://t.co/jWsWJU7tpT pic.twitter.com/TYu4q9aPm8 — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2020

Really, Chuck?

Chuck Schumer just came out against Adam Schiff's initial impeachment strategy: "We do not want to rush it through, we do not want it in the dark of night." Where was this line of thinking in October? — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) January 31, 2020

The Democrats just had to have Trump impeached by Christmas so their members could go home and brag about it over the break. Hopefully they enjoyed that feeling, because it didn’t last long.

Schumer said he doesn't want to rush the Senate trial after his buddies in the House rushed the impeachment. You can't make this Schiff up. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) January 31, 2020

The Dems in the House rejected any witness by the Reps in the House. Why are they whining now???? — Mark William Singler (@Equalizer008) January 31, 2020

Oh now they don’t want to rush it… too bad. — Tj Costa (@TJSin2Costa) January 31, 2020

The Dems were warned:

We warned them…As Schiff and House Democrats argue today for more witnesses and evidence, let’s remind everyone what we told them about the need for more witnesses and evidence the day Schiff rushed a vote on his “overwhelming” articles of impeachment. #badstrategy #backfired pic.twitter.com/ZQWaBNNv4b — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) January 31, 2020

Too bad for the Dems they didn’t listen!