At today’s impeachment trial, House manager Adam Schiff pulled his “parody” routine again in regards to the transcript of President Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine, but he also made a claim about the whistleblower that’s enough to make your eyes roll out of your head:

Adam Schiff just lied on the floor of the United States Senate during an impeachment trial. Talk about abuse of power! pic.twitter.com/NG2myMxKWy — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 29, 2020

Schiff lies on the Senate floor: “ I do not know who the whistleblower is. I haven’t met them or communicated with them in any way.”pic.twitter.com/E7wVURYPe5 #maga #ImpeachmentSham — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) January 29, 2020

Yeah, is anybody buying what Schiff’s selling? As Trump’s defense pointed out, Schiff certainly isn’t forthcoming in being transparent about his office’s contacts with the whistleblower:

Philbin: reports of contact between the whistleblower and Schiff’s staff are “shrouded in secrecy” pic.twitter.com/qkvKrUgloK — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) January 29, 2020

And that’s just the way Schiff would like to keep it. But we do already know Schiff’s relationship with the truth is tenuous at best:

REMINDER: Democrat Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff has LIED about his contact with the so-called whistleblower.https://t.co/PlXTbhaoqv pic.twitter.com/aKlpgzQgpC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 29, 2020

He’s not called “Shifty Schiff” for nothing:

Adam Schiff just claimed on the Senate floor that he doesn't know the identity of the whistleblower. Let's go to the tape on that and the other examples of his deliberate efforts to mislead the public. pic.twitter.com/RCgadvPgd0 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 29, 2020

It’s no wonder Schiff wouldn’t want to go under oath as an impeachment trial witness to help fill in some of the missing picture about how it all got started:

Me every time Adam Schiff says he has “no idea” who the whistleblower is. pic.twitter.com/BRa2Qrdsbc — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 29, 2020

There’s a ZERO percent chance Adam Schiff doesn’t know the identity of the whistleblower. How does he lie so easily? It’s really quite remarkable. He’s prosecuting the Pres of the United States in front of the Chief Justice & these lies just keep flowing right out of his mouth. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 29, 2020

Adam Schiff said we needed to hear from the whistleblower – that was until it came out he coordinated with the individual – then lied about it on national TV. #ZeroCredibility https://t.co/pYL8pGVuBL — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) January 29, 2020

In other words, the California congressman remains totally full of Schiff.