The Democrat House managers are pulling out all the stops on the last day of their arguments for the removal of President Trump, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries invoking the Civil War, the fight against the Nazis in WWII, 9/11 and more might be one of the most glaring examples:

Unhinged: On the Senate floor, Democrat Rep and impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries compares Trump to terrorists who attacked America on 9/11 and Nazis in WWII pic.twitter.com/qczaXAHs56 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2020

We’re pretty sure CNN will applaud that, but elsewhere Jeffries and the Dems are getting slammed:

Hakeem Jeffries exploiting 9/11 during the #ImpeachmentHearings Pathetic @RepJeffries — Mark Thompson (@Tommy29gun) January 24, 2020

Vile — RedRover (@rhondaw03) January 24, 2020

This is disgusting! — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) January 24, 2020

Does he think people are going to buy that nonsense. https://t.co/JzGeg5U7a9 — Mass Advisors (@MassAdvisors) January 24, 2020

How can they get away with this talk?? This is insane!!! — CT (@CTomme2) January 24, 2020

Why wouldn’t Justice Roberts say something at this point?? — CT (@CTomme2) January 24, 2020

Hakeem Jeffries is a disgrace for bringing up 9/11 on the floor of the Senate. — Joey M. (@JoeyOfTheWorld) January 24, 2020

And the day isn’t over yet. What do the Dem impeachment managers have planned for their grand finale later today?