Forget coronavirus; CNN’s got a wicked case of impeachment fever and apparently doesn’t care about a cure.

RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan took a look at their homepage earlier and while what he saw was hardly unexpected, it was nonetheless impressively nauseating:

“Ridiculous” is putting it mildly.

But Chris Cillizza says Fox News is what’s destroying the media’s reputation.

Here’s the piece Cooke’s referring to. Be sure and check it out.

CNN does not deserve to be taken seriously.

