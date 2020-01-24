Forget coronavirus; CNN’s got a wicked case of impeachment fever and apparently doesn’t care about a cure.
RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan took a look at their homepage earlier and while what he saw was hardly unexpected, it was nonetheless impressively nauseating:
I hate to be a broken record about CNN, but this is truly ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/7c3Dv53xVx
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 24, 2020
“Ridiculous” is putting it mildly.
This was another good one pic.twitter.com/AQ5gGpzkFy
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2020
But Chris Cillizza says Fox News is what’s destroying the media’s reputation.
I should have waited a few weeks to write that piece.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 24, 2020
Here’s the piece Cooke’s referring to. Be sure and check it out.
CNN does not deserve to be taken seriously.