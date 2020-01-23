When it comes to claims about what Joe Biden was caught on camera bragging about in 2015 in regards to getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired, the Democrat talking point word of the week is “debunked.” The Biden campaign has even taken it upon themselves to send a memo to media outlets telling reporters and editors what is and isn’t acceptable when it comes to covering the story. Glenn Beck is among those who have a copy:

OMG. Listening to @glennbeck reading the @joebiden campaign instructions to the press on how to report his firing of Shokin & I am laughing my ass off. I am but a junior sleuth & could prove nothing about the corruption allegations is “debunked”. What a load of GARBAGE. — Stacey – No Pettifogging Here (@ScotsFyre) January 24, 2020

The Biden campaign letter Beck reads here is a true piece of work. Watch for yourself and then decide what would be a more suitable replacement for the word “work” in the previous sentence:

.@glennbeck calls out @JoeBiden directly for commanding news outlets to ignore reports of his corruption: "You are a traitor to the truth!" Watch Glenn's FULL 5pm show free on Youtube: https://t.co/IhNv58KzQm pic.twitter.com/nKTcOurT4O — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) January 23, 2020

Team Joe basically tried to order the media how to report the story, and then followed that up by reminding the press that they’re not beholden to any politician or campaign? That’s GOLD.

It’s too late tonight, but I will be giving you ALL the links you need to answer these Lefty loons how not “debunked” this actually is. But if you ever needed proof as to how in the tank the corporate media is listen to the first 5 minutes here. 😂😂https://t.co/08kd3ksT5g — Stacey – No Pettifogging Here (@ScotsFyre) January 24, 2020

By the way, we won’t be surprised when a majority of the MSM fully complies with Biden’s orders.

Exactly! They all shout "debunked", with no evidence, except that Biden says it is. — Not a Drunken Hag Resister (@primfreak) January 24, 2020

And that’s good enough for some of the nation’s brave media firefighters.