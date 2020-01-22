The Senate impeachment trial is currently in the opening arguments phase, and Rep. Adam Schiff is basically repeating at length every Democrat talking point from the last few months (and years).

Katie Pavlich also spotted Schiff admitting what their impeachment push has always been about (in addition to retribution for the crime of defeating Hillary Clinton):

Rep. Al Green admitted what the Dems’ game was all about long ago, and now Schiff’s doing it.

Go figure!

Tags: Adam SchiffDonald TrumpimpeachmentKatie PavlichSenate trial