The Senate impeachment trial is currently in the opening arguments phase, and Rep. Adam Schiff is basically repeating at length every Democrat talking point from the last few months (and years).

Katie Pavlich also spotted Schiff admitting what their impeachment push has always been about (in addition to retribution for the crime of defeating Hillary Clinton):

Schiff now arguing that we can't wait for the 2020 presidential election because it cannot be determined the vote will be fairly taken. Sounds more like, unless a Democrat wins, Schiff believes the election will be stolen by again…Russians! (which didn't happen in 2016 btw) — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 22, 2020

Rep. Al Green admitted what the Dems’ game was all about long ago, and now Schiff’s doing it.

Remember when Hillary said Trump wouldn’t accept the results if he lost the election, and he was endangering the the Republic? Good times. — Not Sure (@mr233) January 22, 2020

“Dad, what the heck does ‘gaslighting’ mean?”

“Well son:” 🤞🤞🤞 — GregEsq (@GregEsq) January 22, 2020

Yet Voter ID to ensure the integrity of our votes is unheard of… — Renée (@rightwingertoo) January 22, 2020

Go figure!