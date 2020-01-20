Today’s rally in Richmond, Virginia brought some media narratives crumbling to the ground, but as one MSNBC anchor proved, that doesn’t mean some will give up pushing their preferred talking points:

The full bit -> "Right now, thousands of guns rights activists, white nationalists, militia groups all swarming the state capitol in Richmond. They're protesting bills there that limit handgun purchases. The bills would also require background checks as well." #2A #LobbyDay2020 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2020

“Total BS” is being called on that claim, starting with people who were actually there:

This is a lie. As someone who is at the #VirginiaRally, I can say there are not "thousands" of "white nationalists" in Richmond. https://t.co/V364sVwUVa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020

I was covering the event all morning and call BS on this. Never once felt unsafe surrouded by participants with long guns. In fact, felt safer than usual. This is why alternative / conservative media exists — to pick up for shortcomings of press. Full report @resurgent later https://t.co/vyo4og2Dt2 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 20, 2020

What’s the mainstream media do when reality doesn’t match their predictions? They just keep pushing the same narrative even though it’s clearly false:

Not a single Nazi flag in sight. Looks like the media lied. https://t.co/6c1NgqhuFX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 20, 2020

What is so striking about the scene at the gun rights rally in Richmond is what you don’t see: almost no cops. Just that little cluster of state police there. No lines of riot cops. No law enforcement in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/W0jkwYmmkP — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 20, 2020

Amazing how that works! https://t.co/DDH3GiISs0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 20, 2020

Not that we expect a large segment of the national media to abandon their narrative of choice.

I am beyond sick and tired of the media attempting to destroy our nation. These people are reprehensible #EnemyOfThePeople — Rob Starke (@Chris45Kyle) January 20, 2020

***

Related:

Stephen Gutowski interviews Virginia gun rights rally attendee who ‘just blew the doors off of every Democrat talking point on guns’

Sheriff of Grayson County, Va., throws wrench in lawmakers’ ‘unconstitutional’ plans: ‘If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced’