Memo to Virginia lawmakers: Your plan to legislate your way around the Second Amendment won’t go as smoothly as you want it to. Just ask Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan:
“If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced. They are unconstitutional.” pic.twitter.com/Id6hsyWt8j
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020
Just a taste of what Ralph Northam and Virginia’s gun control advocates in the state legislature have to look forward to.
Good man.
— Binary (@lIllIlbinary) January 20, 2020
That's my Sheriff
— Brother Of Steel 🇺🇸 (@Rangervet87) January 20, 2020
Yesssssss!!!!👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
— Mary4trump (@MaryWarrick18) January 20, 2020