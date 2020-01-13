Yesterday we told you about a tweet from President Trump about the Iranian regime cracking down on reporters in that country, and it didn’t sit well with the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

Oh, come on. Mollie Hemingway was among those rolling their eyes over that tweet:

And yet the MSM actually wonders why distrust of the media is at an all-time high?

Also the MSM didn’t seem to have a very big fit when the Obama administration was prosecuting and spying on reporters.

