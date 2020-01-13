Yesterday we told you about a tweet from President Trump about the Iranian regime cracking down on reporters in that country, and it didn’t sit well with the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

“Let reporters roam free” says the president, who routinely refers to the US press as “enemy of the people,” to Iranian leaders. https://t.co/zTtSdiOyDj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 12, 2020

Oh, come on. Mollie Hemingway was among those rolling their eyes over that tweet:

NYT reporter suggests American press, by being criticized for poor reporting and other failures, suffers similarly to journalists in Iran, who are imprisoned, tortured, and murdered for their reporting. All this while American media downplays or ignores Iran’s lies. https://t.co/98W0g7Nt9T — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 12, 2020

And yet the MSM actually wonders why distrust of the media is at an all-time high?

Mollie this is a 5am Dem talking points that I have heard across the Sunday shows this morning. Maggie & the rest of the fakenews media know exactly what POTUS is saying, & yes the majority of the USA MSM are enemy of the people. They aren’t stupid, just narrative seekers. — Bradley Cross (@brads_views) January 12, 2020

The press here in the United States are free to criticize the President, and the President is free to criticize them. Free. — Mickey Harmon (@MickyHarmon) January 12, 2020

Also the MSM didn’t seem to have a very big fit when the Obama administration was prosecuting and spying on reporters.