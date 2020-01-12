It has become one of the more tiresome aspects of the media in the Trump era — an industry compiling numerous tiresome aspects — in that they complain continuously how they, as reporters, are constantly under threat. Somehow Trump is endangering them as professionals and yet they continue to complain about it. Regularly. Constantly. Perpetually.

Consider this — notice that the people who continuously complain about being silenced never manage to shut up. Hmmmm.

The latest to wail about being muted to the general masses is New York Times scribe Maggie Haberman. In response to the President lending support to the Iranian people, the Dear Ms. Haberman had to make this entirely about herself.

“Let reporters roam free” says the president, who routinely refers to the US press as “enemy of the people,” to Iranian leaders. https://t.co/zTtSdiOyDj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 12, 2020

Obliviousness, thy name is Maggie.

You just have to love the fact that she complains vehemently about being targeted and criticized by Trump, seemingly unable to rationalize that she is ABLE to complain vehemently in a public forum.

And yet, here you are, free to say this. Take a moment to ask yourself what an Iranian reporter risks in his country, tweeting similarly about his leaders. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 12, 2020

And you still roam free & are free to say almost anything to promote false narratives. I never thought that phrase was accurate until you all started carrying water for the regime. I’m old enough to remember our hostages coming home. Y’all have been just awful. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 12, 2020

Are you in jail? No? — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) January 12, 2020

Are you seriously comparing Trump to the Iranian government literally silencing their media? Get a grip. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 12, 2020

Well, were she to take your advice Bunny then what on Earth would Maggie complain about then? The real amusing aspect is that while she is free to complain about the President she feels it is somehow wrong for the President to complain about the press.

Trump tweets mean things and this is exactly like Iran putting journalists in prison and torturing them. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2020

Well he did say reporter: as in one who reports.

You wouldn't know anything about that. — Schmuck Chumer (@rlf_ss24) January 12, 2020

Watch it, Chuck — being critical of her will put you on a level of Iranian officials tossing journalists in a gulag!

Drama queen. 🙄 Talk to real reporters that face imprisonment or death for reporting the truth. Trump just makes fun of you for reporting lies. — Steph – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@steph93065) January 12, 2020

I'm sure it is tough to be under house arrest in your luxury loft. I am glad you were able to sneak this tweet out under such dangerous circumstances. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 12, 2020

What is even more precious is the small squadron of Resistance Fighters who support Maggie’s claim, all because she is critical of the President.

Is this yutz trying to start a civil war in Iran? — Sue Edelman (@SueEdelman) January 12, 2020

The Iranian people have been protesting for some time now — but he is ”trying to start’ it, with a solitary tweet.

Only reporters that do not ask him difficult questions or write negative articles about him — Rick Darrow (@r2dar) January 12, 2020

If only we could find a reporter brave enough to be critical of the President!!

Who hasn't held a press conference in 6 months. @PressSec. He could care less about the freedom of the press. — B mac (@mcpherson_k) January 12, 2020

So, the White House choosing to suspend its own practice is somehow threatening the press. To help you out here, making the decision to not participate in a charade is hardly a threat to freedom of the press.

Trump is extolling the importance of press freedom abroad, while fighting it at home with every fiber of his being. — John (@DCJohnNorton) January 12, 2020

Consider how divorced from reality you need to be to write this; insisting the President battles press freedom here in the US, in response to a reporter free to make a comment on social media. Seems the evidence shows Trump is losing this supposed battle.

Many have been pointing out that Maggie is being a tad melodramatic here, and you would have to agree. She is completely safe and secure. President Trump was mentioning how reporters are threatened with jail time, or worse because they voiced opposition to the Iranian rulers.

Our own reporters are in no such danger — they have been enthusiastic supporters of the Iranian regime for weeks now!